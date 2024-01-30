Opinion

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Played well.

Could do nothing about the goal and looked generally calm and assured all night.

A different keeper from the one that first came into the team after Pope’s injury.

Trippier – 7

Defended well but really lacking on the ball at times tonight.

Just doesn’t look right if you ask me.

Schar – 10

Two goals and thought he was brilliant defensively.

Watkins is a handful and he dealt with him fantastic all night (bar the goal!).

Botman – 8

Like Schar, defended really well. He just didn’t score two goals to make it a 10!

Burn – 8

Had a great game up until Villa brought Bailey on, who caused him lots of problems.

Fantastic in the first half though. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

Bruno – 10

The focal point of everything good that happens.

His energy levels are incredible and is consistently the best player on the pitch.

Longstaff – 6

A level below his teammates in terms of quality tonight.

He does make up for it with his hard work and fitness levels but so poor on the ball.

Villa’s players were just strolling past him at times too.

Miley – 8

Ran himself into the ground to the point he started looking like a 17 year old out there, he was so tired by the time he was subbed.

Fantastic in the first half, especially running in behind.

I think his best performance for us.

Murphy – 7

Much better than v Fulham.

Pressed the Villa defence all night and was a constant menace.

Gordon – 9

Could have been a 10!

A really really mature performance.

He was fantastic on the wing too before Isak came off.

Isak – 7

Did well when he was on but so disappointing to see him go off injured.

It’s becoming a major problem between him and Wilson.

SUBS:

Almiron – 9

Mega when he came on, chasing everything down.

Provided a great assist too.

Livramento – 7

Calmed everything down when the tide was turning.

Krafth – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Howe – 10

Got every decision spot on.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

