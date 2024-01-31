News

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3.

Eddie Howe’s side excellent from the first whistle.

So dominant in the first half especially, pressing Villa so high and forcing them time after time to give up possession and then United a real threat when getting on the ball, creating a lot of opportunities and taking two of them (Schar double!) before the break. Newcastle again pressing high from the first whistle after the break and getting their reward when forcing Moreno into an own goal for the third.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match:

As you can see, seven players of the twenty two who started, getting a rating of 7.0 or higher and only one of them (Watkins) playing for Villa.

Not surprisingly, superb at the back and two goals, Fabian Schar (9.1) getting man of the match.

Followed by Trippier (8.0) and Burn (7.8), all the defence were excellent and no idea how these automated ratings then somehow make Botman only a 6.6.

Indeed, a failing of automated ratings when you then also see Miley (6.5) and Murphy (6.8) with such low ratings as well. Whilst Bruno did score 7.4, in reality he should have been far higher, as he pulled all the strings in midfield.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Jonathan Drape-Comyn giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Villa.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

