Opinion

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘What a performance!

Back to looking like the good team that we are.

An away win against a team who haven’t lost at home since nearly a year ago. What a result!

Couldn’t be happier. Absolutely brilliant.’

Greg McPeake:

‘I ditched my ‘lucky’ purple scarf for the Fulham game and again tonight, great all round performance.

I love Jacob Murphy, what a lad.

And what a horrible place to show our metal.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘United are back hello.

What a result and guess who I bumped into in the away end tonight.’

Jamie Smith:

‘I had a feeling that Fulham represented a turning point and that we were going to do Villa tonight, just a shame I underestimated us enough to put 2-1 on as the winning score!

Brilliant win against a team that have been imperious at home and suddenly the fixture list opens up entirely with two months of highly winnable games barring the tricky journey to the Emirates.

I would hope we can be firmly ensconced in the European places by then, although the sight of Isak going off is a concern.

Looked similar to when he went off against Dortmund and missed a few weeks, fortunately Wilson should be back for the weekend to hopefully cover the absence but can we please catch a break?’

GToon:

‘Great win against a team none of us have any time for.

Hopefully this is a turning point and even more importantly, I hope Isak isn’t too badly injured.

If isak is injured we might need a short term plan like Chris Wood.

Let’s see what happens.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘On it from the first minute.

Even when we were under pressure after they scored, it never looked in doubt, and winning there is massive.

Just like on the opening day, Eddie gave Emery a masterclass, this time with key personnel missing.

Thought Murphy was tremendous and Fabian nearly had a hat-trick!

Could hear our fans on TNT all night. Tremendous.

Talking of TNT, where did they dredge that commentator up from?

He was as biased as they come, willing Villa on all night.

He got what he deserved. HTL.’

David Punton:

‘A brilliant away win.

Fully deserved the three points at Villa Park. Oh what fun we had!

Two goals from Fabian Schar from set-pieces had is in the driving seat before Murphy was able to bundle in number three, which sealed it.

Thoroughly decent against a side who have been flying this season and chasing top four a few points up ahead of us.

The extra time on the training pitch is starting to pay off – so full credit to the manager.

We love to beat Villa. That’s the double over them 8-2 on aggregate, if you like.

Amazingly that was only our second away league win all season – it was worth the wait!’

Billy Miller:

‘I had a good feeling about this game but I was not expecting that!

Best home form this season against a team who’ve been shocking away but we were magnificent for the first hour.

It got nervy for a bit but that is exactly the type of result that could inspire a vital winning streak.

We’re capable of it and we’ve got fixtures coming up that could generate a lot of points.

Why oh why does it have to be tarnished by Isak coming off?

Will we have 20 fit senior players at any point this season?’

Bazoox:

‘Ower the moon and I genuinely fancied us tonight.

We could have even really embarrassed them.

Hope Alexander Isak’s injury isn’t too bad.

Well done lads and it’s on to Luton on Saturday.

The Hotrods are revving and tuning up for a blast in the last few months of the season.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)