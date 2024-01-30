Opinion

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – An Eddie Howe masterclass as United superb

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Absolutely superb.

Eddie Howe the man with the plan and his players carried it out to the letter.

Brilliant, to be honest this was even more dominant than the 5-1 on the opening day.

Aston Villa, can we play you every week?

The home side have had a great season, massively built on their home form, the best in the Premier League.

Played 10 Won 9 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Goals For 29 Goals Against 8

Now that reads…

Played 11 Won 9 Drawn 1 Lost 1 Goals For 30 Goals Against 11

Newcastle United had only won one Premier League match away from home, 8-0 at Sheffield United. I wouldn’t go suite so far as saying NUFC could / should have had eight, but for some last ditch challenges and poor finishing though, Newcastle could / should have easily had five or six tonight.

The brave plan to press saw Villa constantly struggle to work the ball up the pitch, invariably hitting it long and with Botman and Schar superb, following their player and going man for man high up the pitch, the vast majority of times the ball heading back towards Martinez’ end of the pitch.

Time and again United won / worked great positions, through both clever play and winning back possession in dangerous areas.

It was ironic that despite all the very good chances created, Newcastle ended up winning via two Schar goals from corners and an own goal.

What a performance and what a result. Only for a few minutes either side of Watkins’ smart consolation did United ever look under pressure.

The final masterstroke of the Eddie Howe masterclass was spotting the danger sub Bailey posed, thus moving Burn inside and Livramento off the bench to snuff the Bailey threat out.

A wonderful night.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)