Ash Clarke can’t wait to step out at St James’ Park

Ash Clarke is really looking forward to playing at St James’ Park.

St James’ Park hosts Newcastle v Bournemouth in the FA Youth Cup tonight and 18 year old Clarke looks to be the biggest danger for the visitors.

He has already scored 14 goals this season, including the two goals that beat West Brom in the last round of the FA Youth Cup.

The league system is split between North and South, Newcastle United play in the top level and are currently fifth in the North table. Bournemouth actually play in the second tier of Under 18s football in the South, so NUFC are big favourites tonight.

It is a 7pm kick-off and all fans need to pay (season tickets not valid), though it is only £3 and £1 concessions, with entry via the East Stand.

Newcastle had a 7-2 win over Leyton Orient in the FA Youth Cup third round and will face Spurs away in the fifth round if getting through tonight.

If the game is drawn after 90 minutes, there is then 30 minutes extra-time, with penalties if still a draw after that.

Newcastle United won the FA Youth Cup in 1962 and 1985, so hopefully they can take that step tonight towards a long overdue third trophy.

Hopefully a decent turnout to back the Newcastle United stars of the future, though maybe best if you remember to take a coat if heading to St James’ Park, the weather a ‘little’ on the cool side at the moment…

Ash Clarke speaking to the official Bournemouth site:

“St James’ Park is probably one of the best stadiums in England and we can’t wait to play there.

“As an away team, it’s probably one of the toughest places to go as well.

“There won’t be anywhere near as many fans for our game as for a first-team game but it is still going to be an amazing experience.

“I know Alan Shearer is a Newcastle legend and Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak play for them now. To step on the same pitch will be a crazy memory for all of us.”

“Winning away at West Brom in the last round will give us a great deal of confidence going into the game.

“We know they will be a good side and will have quality players. They are doing well in their league so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“Both teams are going to want to put on a good performance and make further progress in the competition.

“The gaffer (James Lowy) and Surs (Andrew Surman) will make sure we are well prepared for the game and we will go there and give it our best shot.”