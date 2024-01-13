Opinion

Allowed FFP losses for Premier League clubs need to more than double – Football Inflation

More and more Premier League clubs are straining against the restrictions felt under FFP rules.

Everton of course have had a 10 points deduction imposed after going beyond those FFP / PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) in recent years.

In the coming weeks, Premier League clubs are expecting to find out who, if any, have now broken those limits taking the latest sets of accounts into consideration for a three year period.

The football authorities said to be keen to have any punishments imposed THIS season, if any Premier League clubs are indeed found to have spent over and beyond what they are allowed to. This raised the possibility of points deductions imposed for this current season, with even a further one for Everton potentially possible, on top of the 10 points already taken off them!

So what is fair?

Well, this week has seen both Newcastle United CEO (Darren Eales) and Head Coach (Eddie Howe) explain (see below) how these tight FFP restrictions are affecting their ability to try and compete. Aston Villa and Unai Emery have also spoken out saying similar, no doubt Everton and others will be saying / thinking the same.

Forget for a minute about whether the whole idea of whether FFP rules are a good thing or not, instead, consider whether the figure of allowed £105m losses over three years is a fair and justified figure now.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has made a great point today – 13 January 2024:

“If Premier League PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) limits had risen in line with football inflation since 2013 (here I’m using wages but revenues are similar) clubs could lose up to £218 million over 3 years.

“Non adjustment of limits is similar to fiscal drag when government doesn’t raise tax thresholds.

“The non increase of the PSR limits has hit clubs with new owners since 2013 hardest, such as Newcastle, Everton and Villa.”

This is a great point.

Surely if there are to be FFP / PSR limits and allowed losses, they absolutely should be reflecting what is happening in the world of football.

So if the reality is that the real value of allowing Premier League clubs losses up to £105m (over any three year period) has now more than halved (As in, you would need £218m now to equal the power of what £105m gave you in football back in 2013) these past 11 years, due to football inflation, then that figure of allowed losses should be constantly adjusted and increased each year, in line with that football inflation.

If it doesn’t, then the reality is that those who are already in the strongest positions in terms of ability to spend, will only increase that advantage year on year.

Darren Eales talking on Thursday about FFP restrictions and Newcastle United potentially selling players, in order to (using the way FFP works, amortisation etc) then be able to have extra spending potential way in excess of the transfer fee banked:

“Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

“It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe saying similar on Friday:

“We’ve been working under Financial Fair Play restrictions for a long time.

“Selling players is part of every football club’s DNA now.

“It has to be with Financial Fair Play rules because we have to generate more income.

“To sign players, we may have to sell players.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean ‘star’ players, whatever is meant by that term, but certainly selling players will be something this club will do now for the foreseeable future.”