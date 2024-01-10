Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin – Questions remain about his ultimate productivity after time in Saudi Arabia

Since the Newcastle United takeover two years and three months ago, transfer windows have turned from a source of dread and misery for Newcastle United fans, to one of excitement and anticipation.

Recruitment has been outstanding, as the club has been transformed from perennial relegation battlers into a UEFA Champions League side and one that seems set to regularly compete for trophies.

However, the restrictions of Financial Fair Play, will require the club to sometimes sell players and in the summer of 2023 that saw Allan Saint-Maximin sold to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

The French winger had been a rare bright spark during the Steve Bruce years and many fans were sorry to see him go after four seasons at the club, which had seen him make 124 appearances, score 13 goals and add 21 assists.

I like to keep track of Newcastle United players after they have left the Club and in this piece I wanted to take a look at how Allan Saint-Maximim has adapted to life in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ahli are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia but had only just returned to the top division after winning the second tier in 2022-23. He was one of a number of high profile stars to join the side, with players such as Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Franck Kessie also signing alongside Maxi.

Given the investment, it is no surprise that Al-Ahli have made a good start to the season, currently sitting in third place in the league, though a whopping 13 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal.

At time of writing, Allan Saint-Maximin has made 19 appearances in all competitions and has 3 goals and 8 assists to his name. Mahrez has 8 goals and 8 assists, while Firmino has 3 goals and 3 assists.

Clearly, the mercurial Frenchman is benefiting from playing for one of the league’s top sides against a lesser standard of opposition than he is used to playing against in the Premier League.

However, just like during his time at SJP, question marks remain about his ultimate productivity, particularly when it comes to the number of goals he scores. Quite simply, a player of his considerable talent, should find the back of the net more often than he does.

It will be interesting to observe how his time in Saudi Arabia continues, after the Saudi Pro League returns from its winter break.