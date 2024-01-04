News

After offensive Manchester United Munich comment – Newcastle United fan gets banning order

After making an offensive Manchester United comment, a Newcastle United fan lost his season ticket and was banned from NUFC games.

Now he has been banned from all football matches for three years and ordered to pay a total of £1,180 in fines and court costs.

The court appearance (see below) due to an incident in September 2023, when Newcastle United won 1-0 against Manchester City.

An NUFC YouTuber was doing a recording when the Newcastle United fan in question interrupted him after the match shouting ‘what about Man United eh? Air disasters, air disasters.’

This Manchester United comment regarding the Munich air disaster proving very costly.

ITV report on banning order for Newcastle United fan – 4 January 2024:

‘A Newcastle fan has been banned from football matches for three years after admitting making offensive comments about the Munich air disaster at a game against Manchester City.

James Blake, 42, was seen making comments in the background of a Youtuber’s video following Newcastle’s win against Manchester City at St James’ Park in September 2023.

Magistrates in North Shields were shown the footage in which Blake, wearing a Newcastle shirt, can be seen jumping into background of the shot shouting “what about Man United eh? Air disasters, air disasters”.

That night Newcastle were drawn against Manchester United in the Carabo Cup.

Eight Manchester United players were among 23 people who died in the Munich plane crash in February 1958.

Blake, of Wantage Avenue, North Shields, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at court on Thursday (4 January).

His solicitor, Dave Parish, said the comments were foolish and his client was intoxicated. He said the video was recorded after the draw and at this point Newcastle fans did not know they would be playing Manchester United in the next round.

Mr Parish told the court Blake’s comments were not intended to cause hurt. He added Blake had spent the day drinking with Manchester City fans and had picked up on the chants they were making.

He told North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Blake apologised unreservedly.

The court heard Blake, who is a self-employed painter and decorator, has already been banned from Newcastle United games and has lost his season ticket. The solicitor also said he had received death threats.

Blake was sentenced to a banning order from football for three years. He was fined £400 plus a £160 surcharge and court costs of £620.’