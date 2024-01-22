Transfer Market

AC Milan now trying to sign Callum Wilson from Newcastle United – Difficult to keep up

Only a month since a dramatic night at St James’ Park saw AC Milan deprive Newcastle United of a Champions League last 16 place.

Now an ‘exclusive’ on Monday has reported that AC Milan are also looking to deprive NUFC of Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United have knocked back a cheeky loan attempt from Atletico Madrid but now The Mail report / claim that AC Milan want to do a permanent deal for Callum Wilson in this January window.

Difficult to keep up, with the last 48-72 hours seeing claims of attempts by clubs to sign Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron, as well as Wilson.

Indeed, in this latest report from The Mail, they also add that their information is that Bayern Munich didn’t only make a loan approach for Kieran Trippier, they also have made a permanent deal offer for the England defender. Both / all offers knocked back.

AC Milan are massively reliant on veteran 37 year old striker Olivier Giroud for goals, he is the only one to score double figures in Serie A for the club this season, the French striker with 10 league goals, Pulisic with six, then next highest is four goals.

The Mail report – 22 January 2024:

‘AC Milan want to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on a permanent deal this month.

Mail Sport understands the Serie A club are interested in taking the England star to Italy and he would be open to talks, if an offer was accepted.

Milan have seen a loan approach for Wilson from Atletico Madrid be rejected by Newcastle, who insist he will not be leaving St James’ Park in January.

However, were Milan to present a permanent package, at the right price, then there could yet be movement.

Wilson, 31, has 18 months to run on his contract and any sizeable offer would leave Newcastle with a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Newcastle rejected both a loan and permanent approach from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier over the weekend.’