Opinion

A question of faith

Last week, there was a great article about Newcastle United on The Mag that carried the title “Blind Faith” and which got me thinking.

I have a great photo of my kids when they were a lot younger.

At a Dulwich Hamlet game but both wearing Newcastle T shirts. My daughter in her St James skull and cross bones a blatant nod to St Pauli. My son’s shirt emblazoned with Newcastle United Keep the Faith. Clenched fist logo with the Laurel wreath, lifted straight from the Northern Soul Movement.

Yes, I am guilty of indoctrination of my children into supporting Newcastle United and bringing them up to Newcastle as often as I can, so they can feel the affinity and the Faith.

I was recently observed teaching a bunch of seventeen year olds, where I explained to them the work of clerics in Latin America known as Liberation Theology (criticised by the Roman Catholic church for being purveyors of socialism) and in particular the life of Oscar Romero (now beatified) The key here is the word faith.

Neither me or any of my friends have seen Newcastle win silverware. There has always been a type of faith, a belief that one day…

Even our stadium is referred to as the Cathedral on the hill by some.

Well big Joe walks out onto the hallowed turf and each time he has his hands out palms up and is clearly mouthing words of faith I presume. The same physical show of faith that millions of Christians do while reciting prayers. A faith in God.

Fellow Latin American Miggy Almiron, also displaying his religious faith when he enters the field of play.

Some Christian players point to heaven as they mouth their personal words and make the sign of the cross on their chests before kick off. Bruno tweets thanks to God and references his faith on his Instagram feed. Faith and belief.

Over the years of following Newcastle United, I cannot hide the fact that in my head when we have reached a dramatic moment in a game, I am saying please god, come on Newcastle, just as I did on Monday night before Dubravka saved the penalty.

Before his death, the Catholic Cardinal Basil Hume was interviewed. A lifelong Newcastle United fan, he was asked if he ever prayed for divine intervention for the team during the leadership of Kevin Keegan. He declined to answer, saying that Newcastle United would be what it would be.

As for me, the inspector enthused about my engagement with the youngsters and described my session as the “Gospel according to Greg.”

Well, I am keeping the faith and in Eddie we trust.