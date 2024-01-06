Opinion

6,000 Newcastle United fans on way to Sunderland – Photos and freebies

The 6,000 Newcastle United fans are on their way!

Well, some of them.

Yes, the 100+ coaches have started transporting the thousands of Newcastle United fans to the dark side.

Our correspondent on the spot, got to St James’ Park before 8.30am this Saturday morning, they take up the story.

Only a couple of hundred people ahead, with a good natured (but chilly) queue rapidly growing ever larger behind us.

Obviously a lot of Newcastle United fans wondering how this would play out today.

Getting off to a decent start with the club supplying free water and cereal bar, plus a high quality Newcastle United scarf including the club crest (and the main sponsor). No, it wasn’t a half and half scarf!

Very swiftly, those of us towards the front of the queue found ourselves loaded onto two double deckers and a single decker, then only minutes after 8.30am we were already on our way!

The queue not long after half eight as we drove past…

This is going to get us there VERY early, a long time for us to be spending in their stadium before kick-off.

As for ID checks?

None at all, you just handed your bus ticket over and got on, no questions asked.

I thought a bit strange that we had set off in such a small convoy of three buses.

However, instead of heading over the Redheugh Bridge, the buses were onto Scotswood Road instead.

Which is how we ended up sitting on our buses outside Vickers (see below) on Scotswood Road!.

After around a 40 minutes wait staring out the bus window, we have now been joined by any number of other coaches and our convoy is finally off on its way at 9.20am, destination Mackemland!

Small update.

Police have stopped all the traffic on the A1 to accommodate our convoy (our bus ending up fourth in this convoy)…