Opinion

5 reasons why Newcastle United could win away at Liverpool tonight – You read it here first

Newcastle United will lose at Liverpool tonight, that is the common feeling.

Indeed, I have seen nobody even predicting a draw for Eddie Howe’s side.

Instead it is just a case of forecast after forecast of a comfortable Liverpool win.

You would be daft not to take into consideration the fact that Newcastle United haven’t won at Anfield since 1995.

You would also be daft to ignore the recent run of seven games, where Newcastle lost six of them, albeit the Chelsea cup one ended 1-1 and was lost on penalties.

However, there are other facts and considerations.

So here are my reasons why Newcastle United could (COULD not will) win at Liverpool tonight.

Sunday 27 August 2023

Newcastle United were the better team when playing against 10 AND 11 men.

Liverpool were losing 1-0 and Newcastle dominating when Virgil van Dijk was red carded for denying Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity with a cynical foul (the referee had already bottled sending off Trent Aleander-Arnold because he committed a clear yellow card offence on Gordon, only seconds after booking the Liverpool defender).

All the luck and fine margins went against Newcastle that day – woodwork, world class saves,, bad finishing and then a smash and grab when Liverpool scored with their only two serious efforts on goal in the entire match, coming in the closing minutes when they had nothing to lose by going for it.

Liverpool won the game but Newcastle United had been the far better team, creating far more chances and just wasn’t to be.

Player availability

The likely started 11 against Liverpool is…

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

If so, that would be nine of the Newcastle United starting eleven who could / should have won the match in August, they only changes are Dubravka and Longstaff for Pope and Tonali.

Newcastle United are nowhere near out of the woods yet in terms of having a strong matchday squad but just maybe we are seeing a little light at the end of a dark tunnel.

The likes of Botman, Burn and Joelinton have all been rushed back into the matchday squad quicker than ideal, especially the two defenders, to help the manager and squad. Luton and Forest were painful with some weak defensive moments but only be getting games do players play themselves back into full fitness and form.

Eddie Howe has had the sheer relative luxury of six days to work with his players and I think this trip could all be capable of putting in important contributions tonight.

Plus we could also now start having a semblance of some positive substitutions from the bench, with the likes of Wilson, Lewis Miley and Livramento, that is if they don’t start. Back in August when Newcastle played Liverpool, both Miley and Livramento had never started a single Premier League game for NUFC, so they are two massive positives as well, now we know what they are capable of.

Six days

As I say, Eddie Howe with the sheer luxury of six days between matches.

Each time that has happened these past three and a half months, Newcastle United have won the games.

All of the other games since mid-September have been five days between games or less, only twice has Howe had five days, the 20+ other games in that time all seeing only three or four days in between matches.

I think having the six days is even more invaluable on this occasion, with quite a few players having recently returned to the squad and now finally Eddie Howe having the chance to work on the training ground properly again, with this group.

Luck

Yes, something that a lot of people don’t like to acknowledge.

Just how big a part luck plays in so many results.

Eddie Howe has lost all five matches to Liverpool since he arrived at Newcastle United. No rational person would say that based on what happened in those games, Newcastle deserved to lose all five, it just happens.

As well as what Liverpool did to bring about those five wins, Newcastle saw luck very much against them, whether with fine margins, decisions from the match officials and VAR, the woodwork as well.

Even Howe’s first NUFC game against this lot saw Shelvey give Newcastle the lead at Anfield and looking comfortable. Then Mike Dean intervened. The crucial equaliser coming when despite two Newcastle players (Hayden and Schar I think) going down in the box after a clash of heads and staying lying on the deck, he refused to stop play and for a sizeable amount of seconds he allowed play to continue, Newcastle’s injured player(s) on the ground with head injuries playing Liverpool onside as they scored. Dean also giving Liverpool a helping hand with one of their other two goals.

You then had Isak’s NUFC debut and at 1-0 that dubious offside call to prevent 2-0 AND then the referee continuing the match beyond the time he had indicated, so that Liverpool got the winner.

Even that freak game in February where at 2-0 down and Pope’s bizarre red card, Newcastle actually dominated and hit the woodwork and had other great chances with 10 men that could / should have seen us get something.

Then of course that match in August, everything going wrong for Newcastle and everything right for Liverpool.

Time for it

Sometimes it is just the time for it to happen.

This ties up a bit with the luck factor.

Maybe this is the night when Newcastle get just two chances and score them both, whilst everything goes wrong for Liverpool, whether it is VAR, the referee failing to send a Newcastle player off for two closely following yellow card offences, the woodwork, save of the seasons from Dubravka, whatever.

Eddie Howe has already in just these last two years overseen his Newcastle team win three times against Man U, twice against each of Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal, once against Man City. Indeed, wins have come against four of those this season AND Spurs were hammered 6-1 less than nine months ago.

So why not Liverpool?

Nothing is set in stone.

Newcastle United have a great manager and some very good players, players who made up an excellent team last season and much of this one so far as well, when fit and available. Liverpool are deserved favourites tonight but then Newcastle were against Luton and Forest, tonight is no foregone conclusion. Just saying.

No reason why we can’t go to Liverpool tonight with hope in our hearts…