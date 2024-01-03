Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Saturday’s match ended Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Bragging rights

It’s been twelve and a half years since we won on Wearside – and a lot has happened in that time.

In the Mike Ashley years there was even a period of time when the mackems started to boss these fixtures, winning at their place and at SJP.

This latest derby was a chance to get a bit of revenge and grab the local bragging rights.

Both boxes were firmly ticked in fine fashion, with the FA Cup allowing for a whopping 6,000 away fans.

One to remember for many a year to come.

Huge for Howe

The politics heading into this game were interesting to say the least, especially for Eddie Howe.

It was billed as a game that he dare not lose, even though the usual sources seemed to brief the media that he’d be safe regardless of the outcome.

Let’s not kid around though, there would have been deep unhappiness had we lost to that lot down the road.

It would have put more pressure on Howe’s shoulders and that of the players.

So credit to them for coming up with a game plan and executing it to near perfection to secure a spot in the fourth round draw.

It’s been tough going for Howe and beating Sunderland was welcome respite.

Total domination

I’ve watched the game back twice and it really was a walk in the park.

They have barely landed a glove on us, despite all the big noises in the build up.

It was men against boys out there.

At the back, in midfield, and in attack – it was the Mags who were in total control of the game.

Bruno goes about his business with such intelligence that it’s easy to take for granted, while Big Joe was a tank alongside him, as ever.

Trippier defied Mackem taunts to put in a vastly improved shift and Schar and Botman had it under control against their weak attack.

Can’t ever recall a Mackem team lacking such big game experience.

Gordon tortured Hume. Isak showed immense quality to make it 0-2 and then stick his penalty away.

Almiron was relentless too and really could and should have scored twice.

0-3 flattered the side in red and white and you could sense their deflation.

Most of the journalists at the game rightly identified the vast chasm between the two clubs, as Howe got the better of the newly appointed Micheal Beale, who at times stood there touchline looking a bit clueless with his hands in his pockets.

NEGATIVES (are there any after a derby win?)

J7 injury?

It was a shame to see Joelinton leave the field with another injury problem as we really need him in our engine room for Premier League games.

No barometer

Sunderland were so bad and made it so easy for NUFC that it’s hard to say that was the game where we bounced back.

It really was no barometer in terms of our form, such was the state of the opposition.

Let’s hope we do kick on from here.

Luck of the draw

We’ve had some awful cup draws this season.

It’s high time we got something a tad easier in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, the way it’s gone this season you do fear it’ll be another bad one.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

