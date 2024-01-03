Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is Billy Miller.

POSITIVES

A Glimpse Of The Future

We didn’t have an abundance of chances but both Gordon and Isak took theirs wonderfully.

In that pair we have two players that could be a massive part in the next decade of Newcastle United Football Club. Both have all the tools to be up there with the best players in the world, in their respective positions.

Bruno was magnificent for the most part. He fluffed a good chance at 0-0 and gave the ball away a couple of times but he also buzzed around the pitch relentlessly, always wanting the ball, always trying to break up play. His assist for Isak’s equaliser was magnificent. He is a player who must already be considered one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League and has all the makings of a legend should he stick around. All three of those players will either contribute on the field for years to come or will be sold for mega profit meaning that we will be able to fund improvements to a squad.

In defence the only player likely to be in our first team in three years’ time is Botman but what a player to build our future defence around.

And then there is young Miley. At 17 it is so difficult to predict how his career will pan out. One thing we can say for sure is he hasn’t let himself down and has been the one positive of this injury crisis. It wasn’t his best game, but he didn’t shy away and did his best throughout, teeing up Isak for a great opportunity to give us a two goal lead with a wonderfully weighted through ball. In Miley we have a teenager that is already six foot two. He’s calm on the ball and reads the game exceptionally well. When he finishes growing and fills out a bit, he could be an absolute unit in that midfield.

We gave the best team in the world a proper game, especially in the first half. In the last two seasons we’ve played them twice at home, in the league, scoring five goals and conceding six. If nothing else, it’s been entertaining. On top of that we beat them 1-0 in the Carabao Cup albeit with two much rotated teams. Over the next five transfer windows there will be significant upgrading throughout our first team and squad. In future seasons we will be able to compete with this side for the full ninety minutes and should be able to make influential and, hopefully, game changing substitutions.

Captain Fantastic Is Back

Trippier was great against Sunderland but I thought he was outstanding against Man City.

He made so many interceptions, anticipating passes throughout. Defensively he was brilliant, and he tried to get us going forward as much as he could. We need him returning to form and he’s on the right track. He did lunge in for the last goal, but his toes only clipped the ball and Bobb managed to control it and swerve around Dubravka with impressive composure. On another day Trippier could have nicked the ball away and we’d be applauding an incredible point saving tackle. With him playing well the whole defensive unit looked solid. Odd to say that considering we went on to lose the game but there was a litany of blocks, tackles and headers to keep us in the game prior to the goals.

This Will Annoy Those Teams In Red

I will never be happy about Newcastle losing a game.

I’m also not a fan of one team winning the title year after year (unless it’s Newcastle).

However, I’d much rather this lot won it over Liverpool and Arsenal.

We’re building up something of a rivalry with both of those clubs, mainly based on the antics of their managers and, to some degree, their fanbases. Man City always save their best form for the second half of the season and, with their best player back, it feels like they’ll have the ability to snatch yet another title.

NEGATIVES

Pepped To The Points

The commentator dredged up an unhelpful stat that we’d only beaten this mob once in 32 league encounters. That was the Rafa game four years ago.

Even with the lead, it was hard to believe we would hold on.

Man City threw attack after attack at us in the second half. We defended resolutely but when De Bruyne entered the pitch it changed everything. A goal and assist from one of the best midfielders we’ve ever seen in the Premier League meant we got nothing in the end.

Very harsh but the changes from Pep made all the difference as his other sub, Oscar Bobb, snatched the winner. The right changes at the right time from Guardiola. Meanwhile, the only changes Howe could have made that might have made a difference would have been if he was allowed to bring both goalkeepers off the bench and have three players in goal.

Clinging onto Tenth

That loss and Chelsea’s win means we have slipped to tenth. Wolves have a game in hand on us and Bournemouth have two. We could kick off our next Premier League game in the bottom half of the table. I do expect us to go on one of our hot streaks in the second half of the season and I think we will earn some form of European competition come the end of the season but there is a lot of work to do.

Has Anyone Seen Our Squad?

We’re back to multiple teenagers and goalkeepers on the bench.

Where is our squad?

Desperately defending the draw, the only change we can make is Lewis Hall. No disrespect to him but we want to be able to make at least three or four meaningful substitutions in a game like this. Hopefully the two-week break will see us get a player or two back, but I have no idea what is going on with some of our absentees.

Players like Barnes and Anderson have been out for months on end. Both were initially expected back by the end of December but we’re now midway through January and there is no anticipated return date for either. Willock was out, came back briefly before getting injured again.

Joelinton has now been ruled out for a month and a half. Will he be back in a month and a half or will we not see him again this season? Such a strange state of affairs.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports