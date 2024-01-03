Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Monday night’s match ended Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Keeper credit

Martin Dubravka’s return to the side has coincided with the slump and let’s face it, he’s let in a shed load of goals.

It won’t escape your attention that we lost 4-2 at Anfield – and it could have been worse had it not been for our Slovakian stopper, who looked a lot less rusty now he has a few games under his belt.

He made ten saves in the game, which is the joint most for any keeper in the Premier League this season.

You have to give him a little bit of credit despite the fact we lost again.

It could have been worse

The Reds had 34 shots at goal and 15 of them were on target.

It was like a shooting gallery out there. Every time NUFC play at Anfield the home side always bring their most blistering form.

The XG stat alone was astonishing – a new record for expected goals at 7.27.

The fact we were still in this contest until midway through the second half was a minor miracle in itself.

A Liverpool team which has rebuilt it’s midfield and was able to call on £150m worth of talent on their bench, in their relentless quest for the title.

You have to give them credit – they are seriously good and they always seem to turn us over.

The fact we came away with 4-2 was a blessing. On another night it may have been a 7-0.

Key man scores

Isak is having a decent season.

That was his ninth goal in 15 appearances (12 PL starts, 3 as a sub), which is a very respectable return when you consider he has had a spell on the sidelines.

It was a nice finish and we need to see more of that. He’s a key man amid yet another injury for Callum Wilson.

NEGATIVES

Away the lads

The latest capitulation on the road gives us the second worse away form in the Premier League.

We’ve taken just five points from a possible 30 on our travels so far this season.

It’s really poor and the manager and players needs to address this issue as fast as they can.

Ref justice

Yet another shambles from the officials added insult to injury.

We would still have lost but the Jota incident on its own was a real mess and quite blatant cheating.

Harder to take when the Longstaff one wasn’t given.

The VAR is supposed to help right? It seems it just creates more controversy, albeit we don’t want to dwell on it too much after all these weeks of telling disgruntled Arsenal fans to get over what happened in that game at SJP.

Thirty years of hurt

We are just shy of three decades of trips to Anfield without a win.

April 1994 was the last league win there and there was a League Cup victory there in late 1995.

That’s all, though.

Ever since we’ve suffered losses and only the occasional draw.

It’s one of the hardest places to go in English football, but even so, our record there is abysmal.

Another season goes by and the wait for a win at Liverpool goes on.

One day, surely? It has to happen.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

