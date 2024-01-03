Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Fulham 0 Newcastle 2

Saturday night’s match ended Fulham 0 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

POSITIVES

In the hat

This season represents our only progress in the FA Cup since the takeover, with lamentable performances against third tier opposition in the past two seasons resulting in lost opportunities in that elusive search for silverware.

Reaching the last sixteen must mean we’re in with a shout. The bookies have us as third favourites this morning, although granted those odds could change as the fourth round reaches a conclusion later today and after replays.

Not bad for a team that’s been labelled as a failure in recent weeks?

Let’s hope the draw is kind and we can look towards the Quarter Finals and beyond.

What price we get back to Wembley a year after reaching the League Cup Final, this time in the oldest cup competition in the world? And I’m talking the Final of course, not the Semis, a quite ludicrous state of affairs that the FA should really abandon, with the last four contesting for a place in the Final on neutral grounds elsewhere, just like the good old days.

Return of the Murph

Okay, so it wasn’t a MOTM performance by any stretch, and Jacob Murphy mightn’t be at the top of the list of absentees we would wish to see returning to first team duties, but having the boy from Birtley start for the first time since he re-dislocated his shoulder was very welcome.

Could it be a harbinger of what’s to come, in the sense that more and more of our walking wounded will shortly be declared fit as we turbo charge what remains of our season?

Winning on the road again

If you discount the penalty shootout at another stadium in SW6, we’ve played seven cup games on the road this season and lost only once, in Dortmund no less, scoring ten and conceding just four in the process.

Maybe being drawn away from St James again shouldn’t be considered such a big deal? Not that I want to tempt fate!

NEGATIVES

Not a vintage performance

It wasn’t.

At times we still looked like the team that was so heavily fatigued in late 2023, but in Eddie we trust, we’ll hopefully play better at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Missing Miggy

Was Murphy’s return to action a harbinger of our little Paraguayan leaving St James?

After all that transfer speculation last week, it seemed ominous that Miggy didn’t even make the bench, but it’s been widely reported that he’s ill and that’s what prevented him from turning out at the Cottage.

Whatever the weather, if Miggy has played his last game, I cannot imagine any true Newcastle United fan not feeling a tinge of sadness.

At times, I’ve been critical of Miggy’s inability to use his right foot and his finishing is often wayward, but he more than compensates for those shortcomings with an abundance of other fine attributes, and if he is away next week, thank you for everything Miguel.

Without fans, football is nothing

Shameful TV scheduling and short sightedness on the part of the Fulham hierarchy needs calling out as a negative.

Moving this one at short notice to 1900 hours on Saturday evening for TV, no doubt put unnecessary obstacles in the way and challenged our fans’ ability to attend in person.

For those travelling from the north east, that’s either meant a road trip back that wouldn’t have reached the Angel of the North until some ungodly hour, or additional expense because of an overnight stay in the Smoke.

And yet, there they were, good humoured and boisterous as usual, bolstered by ex-pats and anyone of an NUFC persuasion that lives a tad closer to SW6.

Whatever the logistical challenges, it was obvious that we had more fans at the Cottage than our paltry 3,800 allocation, so hats off to those at Fulham who thought restricting our numbers was a sensible idea.

Despite there being more Newcastle United supporters than intended, I understand that the crowd was still some 5,000 under the capacity and that Fulham fans had baulked at the price of tickets.

You often reap what you sow and being dumped out of another cup competition in the space of four days seems like a just outcome to me.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

(Match Report – Tales from the riverbank, featuring the matchday mascot who went rogue – Read HERE)

(This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight… See HERE)

(Why Fulham lost to Newcastle United – Marco Silva – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)