News

21 year old return to Newcastle after loan ends on Saturday so Eddie Howe can have a look at him

Eddie Howe is set to have a look at one of his young players who has impressed on loan the first half of the season.

Joe White sees his Crewe Alexandra loan end this weekend and then he will be returning to Tyneside.

The 21 year old midfielder has made 24 appearances for Crewe and scored three goals.

Crewe boss Lee Bell is desperate to have Joe White for the second half of the season but has stated today that ‘Newcastle have their injury problems so Eddie Howe wants to have a look at him. He will go back after Saturday’s game. That’s brilliant for Joe and I’ve told him he should be proud of that. He has been brilliant for us up to now…’

Joe White has impressed and helped Crewe into a League Two play-off spot currently, fifth top of the table.

You can never rule anything out but it sounds likely that the 21 year old will go back to Crewe for the rest of the season. However, you never know for sure, until some players get their opportunity training / playing with higher level players.

Eddie Howe with nothing to lose if having a look at Joe White in training this month before deciding what is best for Newcastle United and the player.

Obviously a massive leap in levels to go from League Two to the Premier League but Elliot Anderson impressed on loan in the fourth tier with Bristol Rovers on loan, helping them to promotion, before becoming a first team squad player. The closest Joe White has come to playing under Eddie Howe, was when an unused sub in the FA Cup defeat to Cambridge two years ago.

Crewe Alexandra official announcement – 11 January 2024:

Joe White will return to Newcastle United next week – but Lee Bell is hopeful he will be back at Crewe Alexandra before the end of January.

The midfielder is fit and expected to start for The Railwaymen against Swindon Town at Mornflake Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

That will be the final game of his current loan spell, and the Alex Manager has revealed that Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants to ‘have a look at him’.

However, Bell is optimistic that White will rejoin on loan before the Transfer Window closes.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of talk (with Newcastle) this week and we feel we have hit somewhere that we can be confident enough that Joe will come back to us on loan.

“Newcastle have their injury problems so Eddie Howe wants to have a look at him. He will go back after Saturday’s game.

“That’s brilliant for Joe and I’ve told him he should be proud of that. He has been brilliant for us up to now, so let’s hope that can continue.”

White has made 24 appearances for Crewe since joining in September. His winner against Mansfield Town last weekend was his third for the club.’