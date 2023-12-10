News

You have to have an excuse when you have that many players missing – BBC Sport pundit Newcastle admission

Fair play to this BBC Sport pundit for his Newcastle United analysis.

Michael Brown pretty much perfectly summing up the position at the moment.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring ‘You have to have an excuse when you have that many players missing.’

To his credit Eddie Howe is at pains to never use the ridiculous missing list of players as an excuse.

He does of course mention it as a factor that isn’t helping, it would be ridiculous not to, although that doesn’t stop so many journalists and pundits with a clear anti-Newcastle United from dismissing it as simply a case of every club gets injuries.

Well that is true, every club has players missing, BUT not like this current Newcastle United situation!

On Thursday night, Eddie Howe had this entire team of players (and Javier Manquillo) unavailable.

This is not a case of unavailable players limiting options.

It is a case recently of Eddie Howe having to name the same outfield players every single match and they include a 17 year old! Then also a case of course whereby during matches, Newcastle have no real options to positively change things, especially in midfield and attack.

Here’s hoping the cavalry arrive sooner rather rather than later, out of the treatment room.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Newcastle United:

“You have to have an excuse when you have that many players missing.

“Newcastle United are strengthening the squad and getting better and better but the Champions League has absolutely took everything out of them.

“They have gone to away games and haven’t got results and haven’t been able to make the changes that they would want.

“They have to play with such intensity, such desire and the manager expects so much of them.

“They will be disappointed and Eddie Howe is a perfectionist.

“He will want those results and this [Everton away] is probably one they should have got a result from.

“You saw it with West Ham and some of their results when they started going into Europe and were using the same team all the time.

“You have to play at the top level of the game to start getting these results.

“Newcastle are still a couple of players short of being able to have more control of games.

“Physically they have to be right at it every single week to get to that level and unfortunately they haven’t got enough in the squad they are able to field at the minute.”