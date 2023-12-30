Opinion

Wrong foot forward

What do Ryan Giggs, Ronaldo, Stewart Barraclough, Keith Gillespie and Stanley Matthews all have in common?

The answer is that they all played on the wing that suited their stronger foot to cross the ball.

I could have added more people to the list as it stretches back years before this wrong foot on the wing seemed to take hold.

If you ask somebody to describe what a winger does, you will get some description that basically says they go down the wing and cross the ball for another player to try and score. It’s served us well in the past down the years, especially for players like Ferdinand and Shearer who loved the ball to be whipped in. It’s also won titles for other teams like Ferguson and his mob.

I think this wrong foot trend needs to stop.

We have a winger who was initially played left side as he’s left footed. He seemed comfortable in that position and was doing well. Now though he’s playing right side and in my opinion it isn’t working anymore.

I wish Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon would swap now and again, like Ginola and Gillespie used to. The idea behind playing Miggy on the right is to give him the option to come inside which opens up the goal for him on his stronger left foot. This has happened now and again but not enough. Instead there is a constant check back even when he’s gained a few yards on the full back.

The ball is invariably played back to Trippier, which is why he has most assists. Not because he is our most creative player but more to do with the fact Miggy can’t cross the ball with his right foot.

There’s been a few times recently where he’s gone 1:1 with the keeper but had to open his body up to get the shot away and as such, lost power and done little more than pass it to the keeper.

This check back is starting to hurt our attacking players too, as it stops our forward momentum and gives defenders time to recover. What’s the point in Miggy being quick if he’s gonna check back anyway?

Some of our players like Gordon and Barnes are more comfortable crossing from the wrong wing but I think Miggy can’t.

What do other readers think?

BTW Miggy is actually right handed, so you would think he could use his right foot too….