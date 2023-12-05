News

Worth a look for Newcastle United fans – Premier League form table updated ahead of Everton match

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the midweek action.

Newcastle United hoping to build on that excellent performance and dominant win on Saturday night over Man U, the 1-0 narrow winning scoreline nowhere close to telling the real story of the match.

Eddie Howe’s side now back on the road to play Everton.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United travelling to Goodison on Thursday:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 1 Man U

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

Then the same for Everton and their last six PL matches:

Forest 0 Everton 1

Everton 0 Man U 3

Palace 2 Everton 3

Everton 1 Brighton 1

West Ham 0 Everton 1

Liverpool 2 Everton 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with thirteen points from four wins, one draw and that one defeat at Bournemouth. Twelve goals scored and five conceded.

Whilst Everton are ninth in the form table.

With eleven points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Six goals scored and eight conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Tuesday 5 December 2023:

Everton of course would be 12th with 17 points, if not for the 10 points deduction.

Actually, if you extend the Premier League form table to the last nine matches, the records of the two clubs are:

Newcastle United: Played 10 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 1 Goals For 25 Goals Against 7 (Points 23)

Everton: Played 10 Won 5 Drawn 1 Lost 4 Goals For 13 Goals Against 12 (Points 16)

I know it feels like every game is a massive game at the moment, which kind of comes with the territory when your team / club gets competitive, but I do think this is a match where a victory for Newcastle would be huge ahead of a clash with Tottenham on Sunday. The Newcastle United home form has put Eddie Howe’s side in a great position and now they have to use that platform to really push on in these away games.