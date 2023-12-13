Videos

Wor Flags ‘gaffa’ matchday rallying call ahead of massive AC Milan Champions League game

A rallying call from the Wor Flags ‘Gaffa’ ahead of Newcastle v AC Milan.

A massive match that will decide Newcastle United’s European path moving into 2024.

By around 10pm tonight, we will know whether 2024 will see Newcastle United in the Champions League, the Europa League, or concentrating on the Premier League…

Newcastle United at least draw against AC Milan, that guarantees Europa League as a minimum.

Newcastle United win AND Dortmund don’t lose to PSG, Eddie Howe’s side into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Newcastle United lose, that means no more European football this season.

We all need to play our part tonight, on the pitch AND on the terraces.

Here below is Wor Flags ‘Gaffa’ Graeme Robson issuing his rallying cry ahead of this AC Milan match.

What a brilliant job Graeme and the rest of the Wor Flags team do, volunteers all.

The phrase ‘Ordinary people doing extraordinary things’ definitely springs to mind…

A message from our gaffa, the legend that is @graemerab. #Bringyourscarf, wave the flags, sing your heart out for the lads. What will be, will be. HOWAY NEWCASTLE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vPs6pDAWZb — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) December 13, 2023

The Mag reporting – 12 December 2023:

The departure of Mike Ashley meant the return of Wor Flags to matches, as they ended their boycott.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of last (2022/23) season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now ahead of this all or nothing AC Milan match at St James’ Park, Wor Flags asking all Newcastle United fans to do their bit in a physical sense, not just helping out financially if they can.

Wor Flags via their social media:

‘Next Wednesday – 13 December we are urging you all to BringYourScarf and create a sea of Black and White against AC Milan.

We are hoping that the sight of 49,500 black and white scarves alongside our planned display will create a sight befitting of the incredible efforts by the players, Eddie Howe and his coaching staff this season.

A disgraceful decision in Paris is all that has prevented our destiny from being in our own hands. We saw against PSG at St James’ how imposing the atmosphere can be for the opposition, so let’s use the frustration of the injustice in Paris to recreate that atmosphere and make it another magical night under the lights.

Unfortunately, due to the tight turnaround between Milan and the Fulham game we will not be able to do a full stadium display in the way we have against PSG and Dortmund given the vast clean up operation that requires.

Rest assured though, we do still have a display planned (as mentioned above) but we think this would be a perfect opportunity for the whole ground to get involved by twirling your black and white scarves.

Your response to our previous requests to #BringYourScarf has been incredible and we can’t wait to see it all over again as we look to cheer the lads on to more European football in the New Year. Hopefully that will be in the Champions League.

So please get there early, #BringYourScarf and raise the roof.

Howay the Lads’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up early last season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags and that will continue.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently over 1,300 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.