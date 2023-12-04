Opinion

Whoever said that the FA Cup had lost it’s appeal should have witnessed this…

As I basked in the glow of beating the Salford Reds for the third time in a row on Sunday, I received a Whatsapp message from my good mate and fellow Gloater Jimbo… “Sunderland v Newcastle in the FA Cup” it stated followed by a laughing emoji.

I immediately thought that this was speculation as to what might occur once the FA Cup third round draw commenced.

I hadn’t realised that the draw had already taken place and that this was a reality, until a short time afterwards.

Although totally unexpected, I quickly got my napper around facing the mackems in a derby for the first time in eight years.

I also thought that most of the mackems would be delighted, as they would be getting an opportunity to back up their claims over the past year that Rinus Mowbray’s ‘Wearside Ajax’ could beat us.

What I actually found as I visited one of their main forums, commonly referred to as the ‘Lunatic Asylum’, was that most of the Sunderland fans were dreading taking on Eddie Howes rampant Magpies this coming January.

There was not much of the usual bravado. Most had now changed their tunes and said that they thought that Sunderland would be beaten convincingly by a far superior Newcastle United side.

I received a few calls and messages from friends and acquaintances, the general consensus was that everyone seemed very happy with the outcome of the draw.

This though is the last you will see me write or talk about it until after our Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield on New Years Day.

We have important games coming up in the EPL, Champions League and Carabao Cup over the festive period to contend with, before we even think of descending on ‘Oh little town of mad mayhem’.

We have put Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal and Manchester United all to the sword in the last couple of months as we have steadily regained our momentum.

Newcastle United are in a healthy league position and sitting nicely just outside the Premier League Top Four.

Players are going to be returning from injury and the transfer window re-opens on January 1st, if reinforcements are required.

When we play the mackems at the Stadium of Light it will be a one off game which means that Sunderland will have a puncher’s chance.

All of their stars will have to be aligned on the day though, otherwise we are well capable of doing likewise to them what we did earlier this season against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

These games can also be flipped due a rush of blood and a sending off etc.

Whoever said that the FA Cup had lost it’s appeal should have witnessed some of the reactions to the draw in the North East on Sunday.