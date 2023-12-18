Opinion

Which brings me to Jamaal Lascelles

The 3pm on a Saturday kick-off at St James’ Park this weekend was/is somewhat a rarity for the toon these days.

What with more and more of our games being televised, just like in the “entertainers” days when stylish, exciting, edge of your seat football was witnessed.

However, unlike before, we also have a solid well-oiled defence which is a far cry from those “we’ll score five and you score four” games where your heart was in your mouth, not knowing what was coming next.

As well as of course being far far more different to the terrible Bruce-esque style, when we defended for so much of the 90 minutes.

Which brings me to Jamaal Lascelles.

A (Pardew) double-deal signing along with Karl Darlow, now at Leeds United, from Nottingham Forest for £7m, for BOTH of them! Then the pair loaned back to Forest for the season.

August 2023 was a ninth year anniversary since Jamaal Lascelles signed for NUFC and on many occasions since then, he has had to often endure the wrath of supporters, including me, on his back with negative comments.

Imagine though week-in and week-out, having to defend for the best part of 90 minutes, any defence will almost certainly be breached and result in defeat, something we all became accustomed to.

Now though and by way of better coaching, management and club professionalism, we and in my opinion especially Jamaal Lascelles, is akin to the Phoenix rising from the ash(ley), reborn.

Yes we are vastly improved as a football club in all aspects but most of all our players have responded magnificently to turn the football side on its head and into what we are now witnessing.

Recent results where we have sometimes produced great performances only to end up in defeat, which in days gone by would produce general negativity and more often than not result in yet another defeat. Not any more.

The belief within the club and fans is now plain to see.

Now, when we lose a game and/or not play as well as we can. Remember Tubthumping? “I (WE) get knocked down but I (WE) get up again…”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports