Opinion

What’s the ambition? To be number one, that’s the ambition

With not much time to wait between Boxing Day breakfast and the festive football lunchtime kick-off, some of the family (just the 16) descended to participate in food, football and fizzy stuff, with the Forest game at the top of the agenda for debate and the majority going for a guaranteed toon win, with the biggest question being how many goals we were going to score…

Well, this is why there are no hard-up bookies.

Nottingham Forest and their band of merry men had other ideas. So as per last week with another ex-player in Andros Townsend scoring the only goal in the Luton win, we encounter Chris Wood this week, who pulled off a smash-n-grab hat-trick. Also, the first Premier League Boxing Day hat-trick since Harry Kane in 2017.

I’ve no doubt Nuno had them watch videos of our last three games.

Have we eventually been found out with our tactics and game plan? Get the ball out to the wide men, Miggy and Gordon, stretch the opponents midfield then fizz a pass into their box and….GOAL!

Now, opponents gang up on Miggy and Gordon more often than not now and break up the attack, of which on most occasions recently sees us trying to walk the ball through defences only to get tangled up in a mass of bodies, lose the ball and the resulting counter attack sucker-punch goals becoming more regular.

Eddie Howe and the back room staff have achieved unbelievable success on the footballing side but Pep Guardiola sprung to mind with his tactical ingenuity and ever-evolving strategies each season. From having out and out goal scoring strikers like Aguero, to having a team with no strikers as such and still winning big.

Could we be falling into the trap of “well we’ve not got the worry of relegation any more, what with our new owners, so we’ll take our foot off the gas and just ride the current wave of success?” Pep wins and is then immediately raising the bar to win more and in better ways than before, constantly evolving and keeping the rest of the PL on their toes and playing catch-up.

Yes, the vast amount of money made available to him has been a part of the success, although not a guarantee for winning. Chelsea being an example of pots of cash with not a lot to show for it. Pep’s knack of keeping ahead of the pack and how he goes about his football business has been nothing but exceptional.

Has wor Eddie Howe the magician got that skill in his locker?

If so, he needs to find the key and sharpish before the negatives overrun the positives and we all know what the result will be.

On that note, if a Premier League manager lasts two or three seasons it is judged as being a success. I think Eddie will be no different, unless he has plans B and C etc etc.

Remember at Manchester City after their takeover and Mark Hughes, Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini all took it to the next level, only to be replaced after being judged to have done as much as they could and time to move them on.

Come on Eddie, unlock the next level (which can now, never be downwards).

Remember the words of the Newcastle United Chairman… “What’s the ambition? To be number one, that’s the ambition.”