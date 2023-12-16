Opinion

Trophies or playing in the Champions League for bigger riches – What is more important?

After Wednesday night’s Champions League exit, Newcastle United are today up against a solid Fulham side in good form at St James’ Park.

A match which I would say is tougher now, given our injury problems and fatigue, up against a confident Fulham team who have won 5-0 in back to back matches.

Thankfully the game is at St James’ Park and the teams have very different home and away form.

Hopefully we can turn our season around today and get points on the board and arrest this recent slide we’ve found ourselves on.

Anyways… over the past week I have read many views from contributors on The Mag and in the comments section, debating what our priorities should be.

Some people want Champions League qualification again, over potentially winning one of the domestic cups. Talking about building the club up commercially, sustaining our place among the top grouping and what have you.

Fair arguments, I’m not knocking people’s views on it.

For me though, it is about winning a trophy, always has been.

I have never seen it at Newcastle United and like any mag I’m desperate to see this hoodoo end.

Finishing fourth is worth more than winning the FA Cup or League Cup, I have heard and read.

Financially it’s true, but it is sad how it has come to this, that it is it all about money these days.

It shouldn’t be more important than winning domestic trophies, just to play in a competition you don’t even have to win, to gain more financial reward from it.

You can have all the Champions League in the world, but for me, what’s the point of it all if there are no trophies in the cabinet to back it up?

There’s an argument that staying in the Champions League over a number of years will keep top players on the books and we will be more of an attractive opposition for players to join etc. Same as anything else though, there are no guarantees.

We have seen Tottenham Hotspur , an example, play regularly in the Champions League in recent times, but ultimately, what did they have to show for it ? Nothing.

Spurs were better than their neighbours Arsenal for around six or seven years, but it is the Gunners that have won four FA cups this past decade, while Spurs playing in the Champions League still didn’t win anything.

If you asked me as a director or a shareholder at the club, then privately behind closed doors I might be saying I want the Tottenham scenario over Arsenal, but as a fan I just want trophies.

So for me, I’d rather win the League Cup or FA Cup than finish fourth every season with nothing to show for it.

What do you want?

Comments welcome.