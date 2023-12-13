What would be your selection of Newcastle team v AC Milan? Vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v AC Milan?

Eddie Howe and his squad coming off the back of a couple of tough Premier League away matches and defeats, with resources stretched.

Things not getting magically better overnight but maybe a couple of more options for the starting eleven tonight and others said to be due to leave the NUFC treatment room this month as well.

We have put together a list of the 16 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

With Dubravka, Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Dummett, Hall, Longstaff and Wilson seemingly the possibilities.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Eddie Howe wouldn’t give any clear guidance on why Dubravka, Gordon and Longstaff had missed the light training session earlier in the day. Though he did admit that Dubravka was a doubt.

Journalists have claimed that Dubravka has been ill and/or has an ongoing shoulder issue.

As for Longstaff and Gordon, the consensus was more positive amongst the media, a belief / understanding that the pair had just been resting when not involved in the light training session.

We will see later.

However, in the meantime, please pick your ideal Newcastle team v AC Milan from these options:

