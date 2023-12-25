Opinion

What a dilemma – Choice of beating Sunderland in FA Cup or Liverpool, Manchester City and Villa?

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Here we have Bazoox:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

An incoming young centre forward who can hit the ground running in January, a la Papiss Cisse.

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

Sean Longstaff’s brace in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park.

The whirlwind first 21 minutes against Spurs at St James’ when we went 5-0 up.

Anthony Gordon’s disputed winning goal against spoilt brat Arteta’s Arsenal.

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

Losing the Carabao Cup final to an average Manchester United side.

Seeing Allan Saint-Maximin moving to Saudi for peanuts.

Throwing the lead against Chelsea away in the Carabao Cup quarter final in the last seconds this December.

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

No.

After the way we have gone out out of Europe and the Carabao Cup, Eddie Howe and the team owe us a real go at the FA Cup.

To lose to a Championship side when the opportunity to invest in the squad in January has been there for months is almost a sackable offence in my opinion.

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

1. Bruno Guimaraes

2. Alexander Isak

3. Sven Botman

4.Tino Livramento

5. Anthony Gordon

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

No, I wouldn’t even wear a North Shields scarf at Wembley in 2015.

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Anthony Gordon, because my mate has met him and said he’s a sound bloke.

Alexander Isak, so I could explain why I nicknamed him the Rolls Royce.

Big Dan Burn, because he epitomises what playing for your hometown big club is all about.

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Paul Cannell and next door neighbour Tony Bell are already coming to mine over Christmas.

If my all time hero King Kev turned up on Christmas Day, I would probably have to get him under the mistletoe because I love him that much.

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

If Eddie Howe doesn’t win a trophy, either this season or next, he will be gone, as simple as.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

As fully a fit squad as possible.

A new striker.

Arsenal and Liverpool to win nowt.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Never bank on Newcastle United seeing a game out.

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

How anyone can enjoy this fixture is beyond me.

Lets see the jealous mackems off in January and hope it’s the last time we ever see the horrible beggars in my lifetime.

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

I’ve already went on record and said we will win the EPL by 2027.

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Not too bad.

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

Easy, 2001.

Beating Arsenal 3-1 at Highbury and then Leeds 4-3 at Elland Road, to top the league on Christmas Day.