News

Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans – Premier League form table updated ahead of Spurs match

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the weekend action.

Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from that defeat at Goodison Park.

Eddie Howe’s side now back on the road again to play Tottenham.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United travelling to face Spurs on Sunday:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Man U

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Then the same for Everton and their last six PL matches:

Spurs 1 West Ham 2

Man City 3 Spurs 3

Spurs 1 Villa 2

Wolves 2 Spurs 1

Spurs 1 Chelsea 4

Palace 1 Spurs 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now eighth in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with ten points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Eight goals scored and eight conceded.

Whilst Spurs are sixteenth in the form table.

With four points from one win, one draw and four defeats. Nine goals scored and fourteen conceded.

I think also very much worth pointing out which two clubs occupy fourth and fifth in that Premier League form table.

The defeats away at Bournemouth and Everton were of course disappointing, as all losses are. However, the form table proves that these defeats weren’t any kind of huge shocks and certainly not embarrassing for Eddie Howe’s side.

As you can see, both Everton and Bournemouth have won four of their last six games now and indeed only Arsenal have won more matches in these last six rounds of Premier League matches.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 9 December 2023:

A massive match but I think even despite so many Newcastle players missing, this game will suit NUFC more than Thursday night. It will be a game of football rather than just long balls hoofed up the pitch by Sean Dyche’s Everton.