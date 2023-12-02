Opinion

Weekend’s Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on those games elsewhere

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time at home to Man U.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

An interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

No wonder Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans have been crying for weeks, Newcastle remain the only Premier League winners over the Gunners so far. Arsenal won easy in Europe in midweek but can Wolves do any damage? Wolves have some talented players but are an unpredictable team, their last seven PL games have featured wins over Man City, Bournemouth and Tottenham, draws against Newcastle and Villa, but defeats to Sheffield United and Fulham. We can maybe hope for a draw but expect a home win.

An equal split sees five PL matches on Saturday and five on Sunday, with seven of the current top ten in the table playing tomorrow.

For me, Bournemouth were never going to go down and have now won three of their last four PL matches, having won none of their opening nine. They play a Villa side in great form with four wins in their last five PL games. The kind of game where a win for either side would be huge in terms of keeping up their momentum for climbing the table / competing for top four, respectively. Newcastle United fans can hope for Bournemouth picking up at least a point I think.

This always feels a strange fixture, Chelsea spending a fortune on personnel from Brighton, only to continue failing and not competing with the Seagulls, amongst others.

Brighton finally won their first game in seven but carried luck in winning 3-2 at Forest last time, whilst Chelsea’s ‘brilliant’ form (beating nine men Spurs and getting a bizarre draw with Man City), then fell off a cliff with Newcastle handing out a hammering.

The fact remains that against 11 men, Chelsea have only won Premier League games against Luton, Fulham and Burnley this season. An intriguing one to see whether Brighton are heading back into form, if they are I see them getting at least a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Media darlings Spurs have taken the lead in each of their last three PL matches but have then lost all three, conceding eight goals. A load of luck came their way early in the season but appears to be catching up with them and they have picked up a few key injuries.

Liverpool very lucky to get a point at Man City last weekend as Pep Guardiola’s side wasted numerous chances to finish them off before conceding late on. I can’t see Man City failing to do that this weekend against Spurs, which would mean fifth place for Newcastle United if winning tonight.

In the top seven, only Man U have a worse goal difference than Tottenham, suggesting that both these clubs are flattering to deceive in their respective league positions.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one tonight at St James’ Park.

Beating Man U would make it six home Premier League wins in a row for Newcastle United.

Plus it could potentially close the gap to only two points off the top four, if other results also go the way of NUFC.