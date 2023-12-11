Opinion

We have nothing to fear and it’s all to play for – Bring on AC Milan

When I was a kid, it was AC Milan and Inter Milan, the two fierce rivals who have shared the San Siro Stadium since 1947 and who contest the Derby della Madonnina.

These days, we simply refer to them as Milan and Inter.

I’m not sure when it happened exactly, but at some point, AC Milan dropped the AC prefix from their name. It stands for Associazione Calcio, Italy being one of only a few countries that doesn’t use the word ‘foot’ or ‘ball’ when describing the beautiful game.

That said, when the club was founded in 1899 by English expatriate Herbert Kilpin, it was known as Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club. In honour of its origins, the club has retained the English spelling of the city’s name, as opposed to the Italian spelling Milano. It also adopted red and black colours to represent the players’ fiery ardor (red) and the opponents’ fear to challenge the team (black). Rossoneri, the team’s widely used nickname, literally means “the red & blacks” in Italian, in reference to their striped shirt.

After winning the Italian title three times in quick succession, Milan experienced a split caused by internal disagreements over the signing of foreign players, which led to the formation of another Milan-based team in 1908, FC Internazionale.

Remarkably, for all their success down the years, following that acrimonious split at the beginning of the 20th Century, it took Associazione Calcio Milan as they were now known, over forty years before they won their next domestic title, in 1951.

In terms of pedigree, Milan has it in spades. On the domestic front, they’ve won 19 league titles, making it the second most successful club in the Serie A, together with city rivals Inter. The club has also won five Coppa Italia titles and seven Supercoppa Italiana titles.

In international competitions, Milan’s 18 FIFA and UEFA trophies is the fourth highest out of any club in the world (joint with Boca Juniors and Independiente, of Buenos Aires) and the most out of any Italian club. The pick of those trophies are their seven European Cup / Champions League titles, three Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

After that title success in 1951, Milan won the title another three times in the 1950s, whilst also becoming the first Italian club to take part in the newly inaugurated European Cup in the 1955/56 season. They reached the final two years later, when they were defeated by Real Madrid, but it didn’t take them long to land their first European title, when they beat Benfica in 1963.

The 1960s saw further success, undoubtedly aided by Milan legend Gianni Rivera who made his debut at the beginning of the decade and remained with the club for the rest of his career. Another European Cup was won in 1969, with a 4–1 win over Ajax in the final, and was followed by the Intercontinental Cup the same year. During this period, Milan also won its ninth Scudetto, its first Coppa Italia, and its first European Cup Winners’ Cup, which it landed in 1968 after beating SV Hamburg in the final in Rotterdam.

Domestically, the 1970s were characterised by the pursuit of the club’s 10th Serie A title, which grants the winner the coveted Scudetto star. For three years in a row, in 1971, 1972 and 1973, Milan were runners up, but they finally claimed the gold star in 1979, the same year that saw the retirement of Gianni Rivera and the debut of Franco Baresi who went on to become another club legend.

After this success, the team went into a period of decline, relegated to Serie B for the first time in its history in 1980 for its involvement in the Totonero scandal, a betting syndicate that paid players and officials to fix the outcome of matches. Milan achieved promotion back to Serie A at the first attempt, but were relegated a year later, before bouncing back with their second Serie B title in three seasons.

At that time, major success seemed a long way off, with the club mired in financial difficulties, until entrepreneur Silvio Berlusconi acquired the club and saved it from bankruptcy in February 1986.

Arrigo Sacchi was installed at the helm and the Rossoneri signed the Dutch trio of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, adding an attacking impetus to complement the club’s homegrown talent more concerned with the art of ‘Catenaccio’, with the likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Roberto Donadoni helping bring unprecedented success for the Rossoneri.

Under Sacchi, Milan won its first Scudetto in nine years in 1988. The following year, the club won its first European Cup in two decades, beating Romanian club Steaua București 4–0 in the final. Milan retained their title with a 1–0 win over Benfica a year later and was the last team to win back-to-back European Cups until Real Madrid managed it in 2017.

Further success followed after Fabio Capello replaced Sacchi, Milan winning three consecutive Serie A titles between 1992 and 1994, a spell which included a 58-match unbeaten run in Serie A (which earned the team the label the Invincibles) as well as a hattrick of Champions League final appearances in 1993, 1994 and 1995.

A year after losing 1-0 to Marseille in the 1993 Champions League final, Capello’s team reached its peak in one of Milan’s most memorable matches of all time, the famous 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 1994 Champions League final, although they couldn’t emulate those back-to-back wins of 1989 and 1990, losing to Ajax the following season, when former Newcastle United player Patrick Kluivert, a 70th minute substitute, scored the winner five minutes from the end for what was the Amsterdam side’s fourth European Cup.

After further domestic success, Capello left for Real Madrid but under the stewardship of another former player, Carlo Ancelotti, Milan reached the 2003 Champions League final, where they defeated Juventus after a penalty shootout at Old Trafford, to win the club’s sixth European Cup. The team then won the Scudetto in 2004 before reaching the 2005 Champions League final, where they were beaten by Liverpool on penalties, obtaining revenge two years later, when they triumphed 2–1 in Athens to lift the title for a seventh time. Milan then won its first FIFA Club World Cup in December 2007, triumphing 4-2 in the final against Boca Juniors.

During this period, the club was involved in yet another scandal. The Calciopoli scandal as it was known, involved five teams who were accused of fixing matches by selecting favourable referees. Points deductions followed, although a ban from European competition was subsequently lifted on appeal.

Following the aftermath of Calciopoli, local rivals Internazionale dominated Serie A, winning four Scudetti, before Milan recaptured the title in 2011, their first title since 2004 and 18th overall. This success was short lived as Milan failed to qualify for European competitions for a few years, and their only trophy during this time being the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana.

In the same year, the Chinese investment management company Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing Company, acquired Milan. The deal was financed by an American hedge fund, Elliott Management Corporation and after the Chinese failed to keep up with the repayment plan, Elliott Management Corporation became the new owner.

The off-field scandals continued when Milan was banned from the Europa League in the 2019/20 season for violating FFP regulations, but they secured their 19th Italian championship title in 2022. On 1 June 2022, RedBird Capital Partners agreed to acquire AC Milan at $1.3 billion, with Elliott Management Corporation keeping a minority stake.

Looking ahead to our encounter with the Rossoneri, it’s a fact that Milan’s current crop of players are a far cry from those who graced the San Siro in the late 1980s and early 1990s and who achieved immortality with that 58 game unbeaten run.

Despite landing their 19th Scudetto in 2022, we have already returned from Milan with a goalless draw in September. Despite their immense pedigree, we need not be intimidated and if we avoid defeat, our European adventure continues in the new year.

If we can manage a famous victory at what will be a raucous St James Park, our adventure may well be continuing in the Champions League, but that will depend on a favourable result in Dortmund which is something we cannot control.

On 13th December 2023, the Champions League anthem will be heard over the SJP tannoy once again. We have nothing to fear and it’s all to play for. HTL