Opinion

We don’t demand a club that tries, we demand a team that wins…

As Newcastle United fans we all said the same.

For so many years the call was ‘We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries…’

Now there appears to be a definite split amongst Newcastle United fans.

With so many now going with ‘We don’t demand a club that tries, we demand a team that wins…’

This is what I find I am increasingly hearing from Newcastle United fans, not in any way a majority of supporters but certainly what appears to be a sizeable minority of the fanbase.

Wednesday night really bringing things to a head.

Towards the end of the game and as I walked out of St James’ Park, I couldn’t believe the way some Newcastle United fans were going on, the same in the pub afterwards and the Metro home, snippets of conversations overheard.

I find this concept so bizarre, where so many people these days (I’m sure it is far more / worse now) can’t accept that you can play well, be the better team, but still lose.

Newcastle United played really well against AC Milan but the visitors scored with their only two efforts on target.

Almiron should 100% have scored in the first half, a terrible failure on his part, United could and should have been at least 2-0 up at the break and if so it would have been game over. What I don’t doubt though, whether Almiron or whoever, is the effort of this group of players, or indeed Eddie Howe and the club in general.

Whilst in the second half with 20 or so minutes remaining, that was save of the season from that cracking Bruno effort.

The key goal was the equaliser and if you haven’t watched it back, when the ball goes into the box their player goes to kick it in one direction and instead it goes completely the other direction, straight to Giroud.

We totally deserved to win, same as when Liverpool fluked it in August, I couldn’t believe so many Newcastle United fans back then talking about the scousers deserving it. It was a pure fluke and they scored with their only two serious efforts back in that game.

I don’t agree about naivety / Schar in this AC Milan match and I notice relatively loads of Newcastle United fans piling in on him. Eight minutes to go and if we score we are in last 16, he saw the opportunity open up and got to the edge of their box. His one two ended up cleared but again, if you look at the TV replays, we had enough players back to defend it, it was just a brilliant finish from a very difficult angle /position.

With Newcastle United fans this season, I don’t like this thing of a lot of supporters who always need something / someone to blame whenever we lose, or something goes wrong.

We should be better than that.

Sometimes it just isn’t anybody’s fault, for example, AC Milan would still have lost, if not for their keeper making an incredible world class save and the player scoring a sublime winner like that. Never mind all the great things that the Newcastle United players did in this match, that deserved a better ending.

So for this sizeable minority of Newcastle United fans, if you are now simply demanding a team that wins and can’t accept that at times this doesn’t happen, through no fault of anyone, then maybe you are supporting the wrong club.