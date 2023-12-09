Watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV – These global Sunday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back from that defeat at Everton on Thursday night.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Austria 4Sky Go
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1Idman TV
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports English
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 2VOOsport World 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+ESPN
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil Star+GUIGONOW NET e ClaroESPNDirecTV GO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Burundi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Foot
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Chad DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1TODSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ FootbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Chile ESPN ChileStar+
China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Colombia ESPNStar+
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ SportPremier Sport
Denmark V Sport Ultra HDViaplay DenmarkSee
Djibouti TODCanal+ FootbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+ESPN
Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Faroe Islands See
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport 2 FinlandV Sport PremiumV Sport Ultra HDElisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ FranceFree
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Foot
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Foot
Georgia Setanta Sports GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1
Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League
Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Foot
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now Player620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now E
Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTVStar Sports Select 1Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIP
Indonesia SCTVVidio
Iran IRIB Varzesh
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Ireland Sky Ultra HDSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main EventBBC Radio 5 LiveSKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport 4KSky Sport UnoNOW TVSKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia
Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Libya beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia sookaAstro SuperSport 3Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Mauritania SuperSport Premier League ROATODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K Arabia
Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena 1 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootDStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Foot
Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium
Norway V Sport Premier LeagueV Sport Ultra HDViaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Palestine TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1
Panama Paramount+Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay PolandCanal+ SportCanal+ Sport Online
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Digi OnlineOrange TV GoOrange Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 2
Rwanda Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Senegal DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena 1 Premium
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROACsport.tvDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sierra Leone DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+222 Hub Premier 2
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ SportPremier Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROATODSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN Sports English
Spain DAZN SpainDAZN 1Movistar+
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sweden V Sport Ultra HDV Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Canal+ FranceSky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1Futbol TV
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID
Togo Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyIdman TVTODbeIN Sports 3 Turkey
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom SKY GO ExtraBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Sports Main EventSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Ultra HD
United States SiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUSA NetworkTelemundonbcsports.comTelemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Venezuela Star+ESPN
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1VieON
Yemen beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Tottenham v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
