TV Lisitings

Watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV – These global Sunday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back from that defeat at Everton on Thursday night.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Austria 4Sky Go

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1Idman TV

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports English

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 2VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+ESPN

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+GUIGONOW NET e ClaroESPNDirecTV GO

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Burundi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Foot

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Chad DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1TODSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ FootbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Chile ESPN ChileStar+

China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Colombia ESPNStar+

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ SportPremier Sport

Denmark V Sport Ultra HDViaplay DenmarkSee

Djibouti TODCanal+ FootbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+ESPN

Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Faroe Islands See

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport 2 FinlandV Sport PremiumV Sport Ultra HDElisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ FranceFree

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Foot

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Foot

Georgia Setanta Sports GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1

Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League

Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Foot

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now Player620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now E

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India JioTVStar Sports Select 1Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIP

Indonesia SCTVVidio

Iran IRIB Varzesh

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Ireland Sky Ultra HDSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main EventBBC Radio 5 LiveSKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport 4KSky Sport UnoNOW TVSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia

Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Libya beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia sookaAstro SuperSport 3Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania SuperSport Premier League ROATODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K Arabia

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ FootDStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Foot

Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway V Sport Premier LeagueV Sport Ultra HDViaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1

Panama Paramount+Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay PolandCanal+ SportCanal+ Sport Online

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Digi OnlineOrange TV GoOrange Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 2

Rwanda Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Senegal DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROACsport.tvDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+222 Hub Premier 2

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ SportPremier Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROATODSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN Sports English

Spain DAZN SpainDAZN 1Movistar+

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sweden V Sport Ultra HDV Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Canal+ FranceSky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1Futbol TV

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID

Togo Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyIdman TVTODbeIN Sports 3 Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom SKY GO ExtraBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Sports Main EventSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Ultra HD

United States SiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUSA NetworkTelemundonbcsports.comTelemundo Deportes En Vivo

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Venezuela Star+ESPN

Vietnam K+ SPORT 1VieON

Yemen beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Tottenham v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)