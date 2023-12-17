Watch official Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 match highlights here – All 3 goals and THAT red card assault
Watch the Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 match highlights below.
A superb performance from Eddie Howe’s side.
They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways.
Newcastle United winning 3-0 but it could and should easily have been twice that.
United absolutely tearing the opposition apart, with Bruno Guimaraes simply outstanding.
These official Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.
All three goals including a very special moment for Lewis Miley, whilst that red card assault from Jimenez, words fail me…
See for yourselves.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82
Fulham:
Jimenez 22 Red card
Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%
Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27
Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10
Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5
Referee: Samuel Barrott
Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)
Newcastle team v Fulham:
Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson
Unused subs:
Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:
Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
