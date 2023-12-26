Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV – These global Boxing Day channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage Boxing Day / Tuesday (12.30pm (UK) kick-off).
For this match Forest match, make sure you check out the Amazon Prime free offer (details) at the bottom of this page, a special offer whereby you can watch all 10 Premier League games this midweek, including this NUFC game, absolutely free.
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back from defeat at Luton on Saturday.
Afghanistan Rah-e-Farda
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+
Armenia FAST TVFast SportsSetanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky GoSky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier League
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Setanta Sports 1
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium VOOsport World 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+ESPN
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Brazil GUIGONOW NET e ClaroESPNDirecTV GOStar+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro GoAstro Supersport
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Chad DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English
Chile Star+ESPN Chile
China iQiyiQQ Sports LiveMigu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Colombia ESPNStar+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink
Denmark SeeViaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv
Ecuador ESPNStar+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Faroe Islands See
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport FootballV Sport 2 FinlandElisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Georgia Setanta Sports 1Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany Sky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier LeagueSky GoWOW
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1620 Now Premier League TVNow PlayerNow E
Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIPJioTVStar Sports Select 1
Indonesia Vidio
Iran IRIB Varzesh
Iraq beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Ireland TalkSport Radio UKPremier Sports 1Premier Player HD
Israel Sport 1
Italy SKY Go ItaliaSky Sport UnoNOW TV
Jamaica Csport.tv
Japan AbemaTV
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Viaplay LatviaSetanta Sports 1
Lebanon beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia Astro SupersportsookaAstro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports English
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena 1 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2
Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium
Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 1 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Prima Play
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia Arena 1 Premium
Seychelles Csport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English
South Africa SuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishDStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 1DAZN SpainMovistar+
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden V Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event
Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tajikistan Futbol TVSetanta Sports 1
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID
Togo DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Turkey TODbeIN Sports 3 TurkeybeIN CONNECT Turkey
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom Amazon Prime VideoTalkSport Radio UK
United States USA Networknbcsports.comNBC Sports App
Uruguay Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Venezuela Star+ESPN
Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1
Yemen beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Nottingham Forest live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
The Mag Amazon special free offer report – 25 December 2023:
You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, plus another nine other Premier League Live TV matches this week for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).
In 2019, Amazon Prime entered the Premier League UK Live market for the first time and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.
This is their second round of fixtures for the 2023/24 season, the Boxing Day round of fixtures – which stretch from December 26 to December 28, including Newcastle United at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 December (12.30pm kick-off).
This is the full list of games this that will be shown live on Amazon Prime, including Newcastle v Forest…
Boxing Day – Tuesday 26 December
Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm)
Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm)
Sheff Utd v Luton (3pm)
Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)
Man U v Villa (8pm)
Wednesday 27 December
Brentford v Wolves (7.30pm)
Chelsea v Palace (7.30pm)
Everton v Man City (8.15pm)
Thursday 28 December
Brighton v Tottenham (7.30pm)
Arsenal v West Ham (8.15pm)
With this free offer (sign up HERE), it will allow you to watch all of these 10 Premier League matches that Amazon are showing this week.
You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then if you don’t want to continue and pay the monthly fee, you can just cancel before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.
As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle v Forest and the other nine games, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including postage free shopping.
This just one of the many benefits:
Best of entertainment
Prime Video
Amazon Music Prime
Prime Reading
Best of shopping
FREE Premium Delivery
Same-Day Delivery on qualifying orders above £20 to selected postcodes
FREE Priority Delivery to ROI
Exclusive with Prime
Early access to Lightning Deals
Share benefits in your household
Unlimited storage with Amazon Photos
Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.
(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game and the other nine live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)
***Remember as well, if you take up this Amazon Prime offer, you can also then watch all four episodes of the We Are Newcastle United documentary for free!
