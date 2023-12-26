TV Lisitings

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV – These global Boxing Day channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage Boxing Day / Tuesday (12.30pm (UK) kick-off).

For this match Forest match, make sure you check out the Amazon Prime free offer (details) at the bottom of this page, a special offer whereby you can watch all 10 Premier League games this midweek, including this NUFC game, absolutely free.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back from defeat at Luton on Saturday.

Afghanistan Rah-e-Farda

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+

Armenia FAST TVFast SportsSetanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky GoSky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+ESPN

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Brazil GUIGONOW NET e ClaroESPNDirecTV GOStar+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro GoAstro Supersport

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English

Chile Star+ESPN Chile

China iQiyiQQ Sports LiveMigu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia ESPNStar+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink

Denmark SeeViaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador ESPNStar+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Faroe Islands See

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport FootballV Sport 2 FinlandElisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Georgia Setanta Sports 1Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier LeagueSky GoWOW

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Guinea-Bissau DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1620 Now Premier League TVNow PlayerNow E

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIPJioTVStar Sports Select 1

Indonesia Vidio

Iran IRIB Varzesh

Iraq beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Ireland TalkSport Radio UKPremier Sports 1Premier Player HD

Israel Sport 1

Italy SKY Go ItaliaSky Sport UnoNOW TV

Jamaica Csport.tv

Japan AbemaTV

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion

Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Viaplay LatviaSetanta Sports 1

Lebanon beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia Astro SupersportsookaAstro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports English

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League

Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 1 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles Csport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English

South Africa SuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishDStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN 1DAZN SpainMovistar+

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden V Sport FootballViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event

Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tajikistan Futbol TVSetanta Sports 1

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID

Togo DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Turkey TODbeIN Sports 3 TurkeybeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom Amazon Prime VideoTalkSport Radio UK

United States USA Networknbcsports.comNBC Sports App

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Venezuela Star+ESPN

Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1

Yemen beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Nottingham Forest live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

The Mag Amazon special free offer report – 25 December 2023:

You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, plus another nine other Premier League Live TV matches this week for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).

In 2019, Amazon Prime entered the Premier League UK Live market for the first time and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.

This is their second round of fixtures for the 2023/24 season, the Boxing Day round of fixtures – which stretch from December 26 to December 28, including Newcastle United at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 December (12.30pm kick-off).

This is the full list of games this that will be shown live on Amazon Prime, including Newcastle v Forest…

Boxing Day – Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm)

Sheff Utd v Luton (3pm)

Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Man U v Villa (8pm)

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford v Wolves (7.30pm)

Chelsea v Palace (7.30pm)

Everton v Man City (8.15pm)

Thursday 28 December

Brighton v Tottenham (7.30pm)

Arsenal v West Ham (8.15pm)

With this free offer (sign up HERE), it will allow you to watch all of these 10 Premier League matches that Amazon are showing this week.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then if you don’t want to continue and pay the monthly fee, you can just cancel before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle v Forest and the other nine games, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including postage free shopping.

This just one of the many benefits:

Best of entertainment

Prime Video

Amazon Music Prime

Prime Reading

Best of shopping

FREE Premium Delivery

Same-Day Delivery on qualifying orders above £20 to selected postcodes

FREE Priority Delivery to ROI

Exclusive with Prime

Early access to Lightning Deals

Share benefits in your household

Unlimited storage with Amazon Photos

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game and the other nine live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

***Remember as well, if you take up this Amazon Prime offer, you can also then watch all four episodes of the We Are Newcastle United documentary for free!