Watch Liverpool v Newcastle Live TV – These global New Year’s Day channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Liverpool v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage New Year’s Day / Monday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back in 2024.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+
Armenia Fast SportsFAST TV
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Top EventSky GoSky Sport Premier League
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Idman TV
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 1
Belize Paramount+ESPN Norte
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1PMoja TV
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil ESPNGUIGODirecTV GOStar+NOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Burundi SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4
Chad TODSuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Chile Star+ESPN Chile
China MiguQQ Sports LiveiQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Costa Rica ESPN NorteParamount+Star+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Nova Sports PrimeCytavision on the Go
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti TODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+ESPN NorteStar+Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TOD
El Salvador Paramount+ESPN NorteStar+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky GoWOWSky Sport Top Event
Ghana DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece Nova Sports Prime
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala ESPN NorteStar+Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Honduras ESPN NorteParamount+Star+
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TVNow ENow Player621 Now Premier League 1
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD1Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Ultra HDSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport CalcioNOW TVSky Sport 4KSKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion
Kuwait TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
Lesotho SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Libya beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3Astro Gosooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN6 MaltaTSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports English
Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena 1 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Star+ESPN NorteParamount+
Niger SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium
Norway V Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway
Oman beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English
Panama Star+Paramount+ESPN NorteCsport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN 4K Arabia
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Digi OnlinePrima PlayPrima Sport 1Digi Sport 1 Romania
Rwanda Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Senegal SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia Arena 1 Premium
Seychelles DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4Csport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Somalia beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2TODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain Movistar+DAZN 1DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1TODDStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event
Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True IDTrue Premier Football HD 2
Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyIdman TV
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom Sky Ultra HDSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main Event
United States nbcsports.comSiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUSA Network
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1K+ SPORT 2VieON
Yemen beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Zambia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Liverpool v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
