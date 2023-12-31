TV Lisitings

Watch Liverpool v Newcastle Live TV – These global New Year’s Day channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Liverpool v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage New Year’s Day / Monday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back in 2024.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+

Armenia Fast SportsFAST TV

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Top EventSky GoSky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Idman TV

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+ESPN Norte

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1PMoja TV

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil ESPNGUIGODirecTV GOStar+NOW NET e Claro

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Burundi SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4

Chad TODSuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+ESPN Chile

China MiguQQ Sports LiveiQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Costa Rica ESPN NorteParamount+Star+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Nova Sports PrimeCytavision on the Go

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti TODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+ESPN NorteStar+Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TOD

El Salvador Paramount+ESPN NorteStar+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky GoWOWSky Sport Top Event

Ghana DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece Nova Sports Prime

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala ESPN NorteStar+Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Honduras ESPN NorteParamount+Star+

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TVNow ENow Player621 Now Premier League 1

Iceland SíminnSport

India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD1Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Ultra HDSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport CalcioNOW TVSky Sport 4KSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion

Kuwait TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

Lesotho SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Libya beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3Astro Gosooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN6 MaltaTSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports English

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Star+ESPN NorteParamount+

Niger SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway V Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway

Oman beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English

Panama Star+Paramount+ESPN NorteCsport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN 4K Arabia

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Digi OnlinePrima PlayPrima Sport 1Digi Sport 1 Romania

Rwanda Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Senegal SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4Csport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2TODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain Movistar+DAZN 1DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1TODDStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event

Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True IDTrue Premier Football HD 2

Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyIdman TV

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom Sky Ultra HDSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main Event

United States nbcsports.comSiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUSA Network

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam K+ SPORT 1K+ SPORT 2VieON

Yemen beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Zambia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Liverpool v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)