Watch Everton v Newcastle Live TV – These global Thursday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Everton v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Thursday (7.30pm (UK) kick-off).

For this match (and Forest at home on Boxing Day), make sure you check out the Amazon Prime offer at the bottom of this page, a special offer whereby you could potentially watch both NUFC games absolutely free.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last four months, which have featured wins over Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U (x2!), Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at PSG, Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund and Bournemouth (twice) a real setback (with thirty five goals scored and only twelve conceded in these last seventeen matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+ESPN2 Argentina

Armenia Setanta Sports 2

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Mix

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 2

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2TOD

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 2

Belgium Play Sports 3Play Sports

Belize Paramount+

Benin Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia Star+ESPN2

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1Moja TV

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 3

Burkina Faso DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad beIN Sports English 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 2Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+

China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+ESPN2

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Croatia Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 4Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Action

Denmark Viaplay DenmarkTV3 MAX

Djibouti Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports English 2

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador ESPN2Star+

Egypt beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 2

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 1 FinlandV Sport FootballV Sport Premium

France Canal+ Sport360

Gabon DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Georgia Setanta Sports 2Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky Sport Mix

Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Greece Nova Sports 4

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now Player620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now E

Hungary TV2 PlaySpíler1

Iceland SíminnSport 2

India Star Sports Select 2Hotstar VIPJioTVStar Sports Select HD2

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN Sports English 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Premier Sports 2BBC Radio 5 LivePremier Player HD

Israel Sport 2

Italy NOW TVSKY Go ItaliaSky Sport Arena

Jamaica Csport.tv

Japan AbemaTV

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 2

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 2

Latvia Setanta Sports 2Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Libya TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2

Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 2

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia sookaAstro GoAstro SuperSport 3

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports English 2Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2TOD

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 2

Montenegro Arena 2 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TODbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

North Macedonia Arena 2 Premium

Norway V Sport Premier League 1Viaplay Norway

Oman TODbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English 2

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay ESPN2Star+

Peru Star+ESPN2

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Romania Digi Sport 4 RomaniaOrange TV GoDigi OnlineOrange Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia Arena 2 Premium

Seychelles DStv NowCsport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia Canal+ ActionSkylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan DStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports English 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN SpainDAZN 2Movistar+

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport FootballV Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport Mix

Syria beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tajikistan Futbol TVSetanta Sports 2

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English 2

Turkey beIN Sports 4 TurkeyTODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 2

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom Amazon Prime VideoBBC Radio 5 Live

United States Peacock

Uruguay ESPN2Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 2

Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+ESPN2

Vietnam VTVcab ONON Sports HD

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN Sports English 2

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

The Mag Amazon special free offer report – 6 December 2023:

You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching the Newcastle United matches this month, plus another sixteen other Premier League Live TV matches in December for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).

In 2019, Amazon Prime entered the Premier League UK Live market for the first time and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.

Later this month sees them show their second round of fixtures for the 2023/24 season, the Boxing Day round of fixtures – which stretch from December 26 to December 28, including Newcastle United at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 December (12.30pm kick-off).

First of all though are this week’s Premier League midweek matches, including Eddie Howe and his NUFC team visiting Goodison on Thursday night. With Wolves 1 Burnley 0 and Luton 3 Arsenal 4 already played on Tuesday night.

This is the full list of games in December that will be shown live on Amazon Prime, including the Everton v Newcastle United game on Thursday (7 December, a 7.30pm kick-off):

With this free offer (sign up HERE), it will allow you to watch all of these remaining 18 Premier League matches that Amazon are showing this month.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel at the end of December / early January before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle United Premier League matches, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including being able to order postage free all your Christmas presents these next few weeks.

This just one of the many benefits:

Best of entertainment

Prime Video

Amazon Music Prime

Prime Reading

Best of shopping

FREE Premium Delivery

Same-Day Delivery on qualifying orders above £20 to selected postcodes

FREE Priority Delivery to ROI

Exclusive with Prime

Early access to Lightning Deals

Share benefits in your household

Unlimited storage with Amazon Photos

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United games live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

***Remember as well, if you take up this Amazon Prime offer, you can also then watch all four episodes of the We Are Newcastle United documentary for free!