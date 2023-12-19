TV Lisitings

Watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV – These global Tuesday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in consecutive years, having embarrassingly done so only one time previously in the entire history of the competiton, until last season.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Anguilla ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Argentina Star+ESPN Argentina

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Australia beIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect

Austria DAZN1DAZN Austria

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas ESPN Caribbean

Bahrain TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belize ESPN CaribbeanESPN Norte

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Bermuda ESPN Caribbean

Bolivia Star+ESPN

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil NOW NET e ClaroESPNStar+DirecTV GOGUIGO

British Virgin Islands ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Burundi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada DAZN Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowbeIN Sports English

Chile ESPN ChileStar+

Colombia Star+ESPN

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Costa Rica Star+ESPN Norte

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cuba ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Nova Sport 1

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROA

Dominica ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Dominican Republic ESPNPlay CaribbeanStar+ESPN CaribbeanESPN Norte

Ecuador Star+ESPN

Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Star+ESPN Norte

Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Estonia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport Premium

France beIN SPORTS CONNECTFreebeIN Sports MAX 4

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Georgia Setanta Sports 1

Germany DAZN GermanyDAZN1

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece Action 24

Grenada ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Guadeloupe ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Guatemala ESPN NorteStar+

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Guinea-Bissau DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Haiti ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Honduras ESPN NorteStar+

Hungary Match4

Iceland Viaplay Iceland

Iraq beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Ireland Sky Sports Main EventSky Sports FootballBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Ultra HDTalkSport Radio UKSKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy SKY Go ItaliaDAZN Italia214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Japan DAZN Japan

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia Mola TV

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Martinique ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1TODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico Star+ESPN Mexico

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Morocco beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles ESPN Caribbean

Nicaragua ESPN NorteStar+

Niger DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway V Sport 1Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Palestine TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Panama Star+ESPN Norte

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Sport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Digi Sport 2 RomaniaDigi Online

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Barthelemy ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Saint Lucia ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN Caribbean

Saint Martin ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore Mola TV

Slovakia Nova Sport 1

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Somalia beIN Sports EnglishTODSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa DStv AppSuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishTODDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN SpainDAZN 1Movistar+

Sudan TODSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium

Switzerland DAZN Switzerland

Syria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Tajikistan Varzish SportSetanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

U.S. Virgin Islands ESPN CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

United Kingdom Sky Ultra HDBBC Radio 5 LiveTalkSport Radio UKSKY GO ExtraSky Sports FootballSky Sports Main Event

United States ESPN+

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Venezuela Star+ESPN

Yemen beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Chelsea v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)