Vote now: Beat AC Milan and into Champions League last 16 or beat Sunderland and into FA Cup 4th round?

Maybe the most difficult of all questions for Newcastle United fans to answer.

Would you rather beat AC Milan and go into the Champions League last 16, or beat Sunderland and go into the FA Cup 4th round?

We know that progressing into the Champions League knockout stages would also need PSG to not win in Dortmund.

For the purposes of this question for Newcastle United fans though, we are assuming that this will be the case.

Win at St James’ Park against AC Milan on Wednesday 13 December 2023 and head into the Champions League last 16 BUT at the same time trading that off with a defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Win at the Stadium of Light on the first weekend of 2024 and progress into the FA Cup fourth round BUT at the same time trading that off with a defeat to AC Milan and out of the Champions League, as well as indeed out of Europe altogether.

Thank you for your time and making the effort to vote,, we will bring you the no intriguing result of the poll very soon.