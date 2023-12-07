Opinion

Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino – Curious case at Newcastle United

Unai Emery finally arrived at St James’ Park four months ago.

Some 22 months later than could / would have been the case.

Unai Emery turning down the Newcastle United job back in October / November 2023 but finally making the journey to St James’ Park in August 2023, to see his Aston Villa side torn apart and hammered 5-1 by Eddie Howe’s NUFC.

How different things might have been…

For me, it is a story of three managers, when it comes to Newcastle United and this new era, as we thankfully got rid of Mike Ashley and other shameless characters such as Steve Bruce.

If you remember, as we all waited and waited and… waited, for the approval of the takeover and departure of Mike Ashley, we were constantly told that the imminent new owners had a manager already lined up to come in, just a case of whether or not the takeover would be approved in time before another club snapped him up.

As we all are aware, the NUFC takeover took forever and before it happened, the imminent Newcastle United owners’ choice (as we were constantly told by the media) of manager was indeed snapped up by another big club.

Mauricio Pochettino accepting the job at PSG.

Moving on, when the Newcastle United takeover finally happened in October 2021 and Steve Bruce was thankfully sacked before he could do even more damage other than the lame home defeat to Spurs immediately after the takeover, we then saw the new owners ridiculed for the length of time it took to appoint a new manager.

That ridicule reaching ever greater heights as Unai Emery eventually turned them down, then the ridicule reaching its pinnacle when ‘that fella who got Bournemouth relegated’ was appointed.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Since Eddie Howe’s appointment at Newcastle United in November 2021, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by PSG in July 2022 and spent another ten months out of work before in May 2023 he became yet another new manger at Chelsea, whilst Unai Emery eventually did leave Villarreal and join Aston Villa in October 2022.

A fascinating tale of three managers and what might have been and / or what was never going to be.

Interesting to look back now at what these other two central characters have said since Eddie Howe became NUFC boss 25 months ago.

The former PSG and now Chelsea boss, revealing this two weeks ago…

Mauricio Pochettino sked if there was a possibility he could have managed Newcastle in the past – 24 November 2023:

“No, it was never a possibility.

“No one contacted me.”

So, the now Newcastle United owners never even contacted Mauricio Pochettino, never mind offering him the job if / once they took over. What a surprise, pure fantasy from the media yet again.

As for Unai Emery, he has had plenty to say about Newcastle United (and Eddie Howe) both before and after taking the Villa job 14 months ago.

Unai Emery talking about why in October / November 2022 he turned down the Newcastle United job – April 2022:

“The Newcastle project is an attractive project, something to build, different to Arsenal.

“With Arsenal, you first had to knock down the walls, which is hard work, then start to build again. Newcastle no, it was just about building, from the ground up. So it is different, and I liked the idea.

“So when Newcastle called me, I thought a lot about the opportunity to return to England, to a serious project. For me, it was a source of pride, satisfaction and I appreciated it.

“The opportunity of a club like Newcastle, what it could turn out to be, it is normal for me to listen to the offer, to consider it.

“I thought about the offer and I spoke with (Villarreal president) Fernando Roig but I also had to take into account that we were in the Champions League with Villarreal, mid-season. In the end, with a lot of respect for Villarreal, and a lot of respect for Newcastle, I decided to stay here. I am happy here and we are doing an important job.”

Unai Emery talking about Newcastle United and the job Eddie Howe is doing – April 2023:

“Newcastle is a team with a development that has been very strong.

“They are building a very serious and organised team.

“Now they are one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“The coach [Eddie Howe] is playing with his identity, playing aggressively, high pressing.

“They are feeling strong with their mentality as well.

“Their idea is to improve and to get in the top six…now they are in the top four.

“They are signing players, very good players, young, experienced, mixed, they are keeping the squad with players they had before.

“Progressively, they are growing up.

“Historically they are a big team.

“Last year they weren’t in the same way but now it’s a different Newcastle.

“The coach is doing very good work and I knew Eddie Howe before, he was working at Bournemouth.

“He has done very good work.

“His team are strong in their mentality and he works tactically, as well as being difficult as well for the opponent.

“They are a good, big club, going for top four, with a good coach.”

So, the curious case of Newcastle United and three managers, one who turned the job down, one who took the job, one who was never offered the job or indeed ever approached about it at all.

I find it strange / amusing that despite Eddie Howe proving beyond all doubt to be an inspired choice by the Newcastle United owners, some still choose to taunt NUFC and their fans that Unai Emery turned Newcastle down.

It is possible to say that Unai Emery AND Eddie Howe are both excellent managers, including if you happen to be an Aston Villa or Newcastle fan.

It was clearly a case of right job wrong time for Unai Emery when he turned Newcastle United down just over two years ago. He had just led Villarreal to their first ever trophy in the club’s history and they were enjoying a superb Champions League campaign, eventually reaching the semi-finals and came within a whisker of playing Real Madrid in the final. Incredible for such a small club.

By the end of that season though it was then only a matter of time before the right offer came along and Unai Emery would be off. Sure enough that ended up being Aston Villa in October 2022.

As a Newcastle fan I don’t have anything negative to say about Unai Emery, you can understand his reasons for sticking with Villarreal and as I say, it was the right offer for Unai Emery but just bad timing with what he had still to finish in Spain.

Instead I see Emery’s success at Villa as a massive positive for Newcastle United, in terms of proving once again just how high quality the advice the NUFC owners have received from person / persons unknown, when it comes to the football side at the club.

History has now shown that Mauricio Pochettino was never in their sights.

That the then (in football terms!) lengthy process in Autumn 2021 that led to them identifying Unai Emery and Eddie Howe as the two stand out candidates, proving inspirational.

Howe and Emery proving themselves two of the very brightest and most talented managers in the Premier League. The likes of Chelsea and Man U have spent fortunes on some laughable choices of new signings and yet if they could go back in time, just how much would they be prepared to pay for the services of an Eddie Howe or Unai Emery?