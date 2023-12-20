News

Two Chelsea starters and one sub cost £73m more than all 19 Newcastle United players

It ended Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, so very unlucky.

Against all the odds, Newcastle United leading right into added on time and then with only two minutes of the added four remaining, disaster.

Chelsea scoring the equaliser, having only managed three efforts on target in the previous 90+ minutes, Dubravka only needing to make one serious save from Sterling, as his low shot went between the legs of Livramento.

Penalties ending the Newcastle United cup run at this quarter-final stage.

Chelsea fans (who you could barely hear most of the match) singing about Saudi oil money flowing into St James’ Park to give NUFC an unfair advantage.

When reality is, that it is very dirty Russian oil money that has bought all the Chelsea trophies thanks to war mongering Putin’s mate.

You couldn’t make it up.

Especially when these latest Chelsea jokers have just bought almost another billion quid’s worth of players these past 19 months.

Shameless.

For Chelsea last night, as well as countless other costly purchases, Enzo Fernandez (£107m) and Moises Caicedo (£115m) starting, then goalscoring sub Mudryk (£88m), costing £310m just for that trio.

Whilst the 19 Newcastle United players on duty…

Newcastle United team v Chelsea: £4m Dubravka, £4m Krafth, £4m Lascelles, £35m Botman, £32m Livramento, £41m Bruno, £0 Longstaff, £0 Lewis Miley, £20m Almiron, £40m Gordon, £20m Wilson – Total of £200m

Subs: £0 Karius, £0 Gillespie, £0 Dummett, £0 Hall, £0 Alex Murphy, £13m Burn, £12m Trippier, £12m Ritchie – Total of £37m

All 19 Newcastle United players in last night’s matchday squad at Chelsea, cost £237m by my reckoning, some £73m less than those two Chelsea starters and one sub!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

