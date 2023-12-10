News

Tottenham v Newcastle United – Some ‘interesting’ stats ahead of Sunday’s match

Tottenham v Newcastle United is up next.

Fifth top in the table up against seventh.

That is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game in London.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Tottenham v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these ahead of this weekend…

In Premier League history, only Arsenal v Tottenham (88) and Liverpool v Newcastle (87) have seen more first-half goals scored than Newcastle v Tottenham (86). The Magpies led 5-0 at half-time in their most recent meeting in April.

If the two Tottenham v Newcastle matches last season had both ended in wins for Spurs, they would have finished above NUFC in the final Premier League table.

Tottenham Hotspur lost both Premier League games against Newcastle last season – they have not lost more consecutively against them since a run of six between 2006 and 2008.

In the Premier League era, only two of the NUFC PL away matches at Tottenham have ended in draws.

Newcastle United have won 11 away Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur, their joint-most against an opponent along with West Ham United.

The last nine PL visits to Tottenham have seen Newcastle win five, draw one and lose only three.

Tottenham have won their past three Premier League home games against sides that finished the previous season in the top four, as many as in their previous 16 (D1 L12).

The full record of Newcastle PL visits to Tottenham is Played 28 with 11 Newcastle wins, 2 draws, 15 Tottenham wins.

Against no side has Joelinton scored more Premier League goals than he has against Tottenham (3). His first ever strike in the competition came in a 1-0 win for Newcastle in this exact fixture in August 2019.