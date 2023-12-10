Opinion

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 5

Pope gets a lot of slack.

I have been guilty of criticising his distribution on many an occasion but he is head and shoulders above this guy.

Feels like a decade ago since that Man Utd debut. No longer installs confidence. Awful for the third goal and penalty. De Gea in January? I would.

Trippier – 4

Shambolic. Did ok against Everton for most of the game but then threw it away with careless mistakes. Outclassed by Son today.

Lascelles – 7

One of two players on the pitch who could walk away with their head held high. Did well.

Schar – 6

Had the swagger of Beckenbauer but not fantastic, let’s be honest.

Livramento – 6

As hard a day as he has had so far in his NUFC career but you can let him off.

A poor performance was bound to happen at some point…

Bruno – 7

The ‘other one’ along with Lascelles that could walk off with their head held high.

Miley – 5

Out of his depth today. He is the definition of ‘thrown in at the deep end’.

Has done well but faltered today.

Joelinton – 3

That was almost worse than the old Joelinton. Bad day at the office.

Almiron – 5

I’m his biggest critic but have been really impressed with him lately.

However, dear me, he was poor today.

Gordon – 6

Huffed and puffed but not good enough today.

Isak – 4

Clearly not fit and doing Eddie Howe and the club a massive favour in playing on despite nowhere near fully fit.

SUBS:

Wilson – 6

Looked decent when he was on.

Longstaff – 6

We are DESPERATE for him to play against Milan, which is a sign of the times in itself.

Hall – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Krafth – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Referee – 7

Not horrific for once.

Spurs fans – 5

Rubbish.

Eddie Howe – 6

Howay, you can’t pick the same team 5 or 6 games in a row and expect anything different. Hall and Krafth could do with a game.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports