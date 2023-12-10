Opinion

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Nat Seaton:

‘Well the less said about this match the better.

We keep on saying each game is a game too far for some of these players but it’s getting more and more critical.

It’s not a lack of effort, so let’s not pile on, these circumstances are madness.

Everything is on Wednesday now, let’s hope, like they did at PSG, that they somehow find some reserves (and some better finishing!) to make it a night to remember.’

Jamie Smith:

‘See my Everton comments.

Understandable exhaustion but this was poor, and the away form needs a discussion.

This was always going to be difficult and I would have preferred Hall, Ritchie, Krafth etc to have had a start and kept a bit back for Milan.

Hopefully the introduction of Longstaff and Wilson ahead of, sharpened them up to help out for that, as they are badly needed.

The top four seems a mountain to climb now and I’d like to see a focus on the cups. All this will be forgotten if Wednesday night comes off.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Stating the obvious but there were too many below par performances today.

I don’t like to dig individual players out but that goalkeeper of ours is a liability and we’ll continue to be exposed until someone else is between the sticks.

Joelinton MOTM. He played like he cared and so pleased he got on the scoresheet.

At long last we had some options from the bench and I’m glad Eddie made changes today. Whether that was because we were getting hammered or with Milan in mind, I’m not sure, but some tired legs got some well needed respite.

How that Argentine centre half didn’t get a red card for that horror challenge on Callum, I really do not know. Not that it would have made any difference to the scoreline.

We need to sack the league off and try and win a cup. We’re still in three competitions and once we get back to something near full strength we are well capable of lifting at least one trophy. That needs to be the priority surely but come early January we could be out of all three so a massive effort is needed to prevent that from happening.

We are 7th top. Two years ago we were 2nd bottom. Let’s have some perspective.

Off for an Indian takeaway. HTL.’

David Punton:

‘Torture. Another heavy defeat on the road to cap a miserable week for everyone connected with the club.

We’ve been well beaten. Hammered in the capital.

One school of thought is you just have to hold your hands up and accept we’ve been beaten by the better side on the day, right?

Fatigue is clearly an issue but the debate is raging about how far excuses like that can stretch.

We’re a much better side than what’s been shown in these last two games, that’s for sure.

The reality is the likes of Lascelles have battled well since coming in but the wider issue is how good they are over a longer period. Same applies to Martin Dubravka, who has looked decidedly shaky and remains a big worry with Pope out for four months.

We had a few chances early on and didn’t take them and we’ve been punished big time. Nice finish by Joelinton for the consolation albeit Spurs looked alseep at that point.

For all those on social media having a meltdown – what do you want to happen? Eddie Howe to be sacked? It’s time to suck it up and just deal with it. The traditional winter slump is upon us. It happens.

The snipers aiming at Trippier have their wish as he’s banned for the next league game.

We will just have to solider on. Simple as.

Milan up next is a big ask and then it’s Fulham, who have hit ten goals in their last two outings.

Whoever said supporting Newcastle United was easy?

Romero is a horrible dirty player and that was a red card all day long.’

Bazoox:

‘Not good enough.

Poor finishing cost us early doors again.

Hope Tonali is enjoying his pizza as our boys go through the mill when he sits on his backside.

The cheque book needs to come out in January.

We cannot afford to mess around.’

Billy Miller:

‘You know it’s been a bad day at the office when Richarlison ends the day as the best player on the park.

After the third goal it started to look like Spurs could go on to pay us back for our humiliation of them last season.

They didn’t… quite.

At least we’re starting to get numbers back and, after Milan, the games (on paper) look less challenging for the rest of the calendar year.’

GToon:

‘Why is Almiron still being relied on as a starter while Diaby goes to villa. That’s the third game in a row he’s passed to their keeper rather than actually shoot.

Lascelles role has got to be last ten mins only, head everything and everyone. Never a starter. He is awful and doesn’t give Tripper any support.

So in answer to a question from ages ago about how the summer transfer window went. My answer is “very average”.

We have about 8 players who can play left wing and 1 on the right. We have no adequate cover if we are relying on lascelles. We are running the risk of having a season where we punch well under our weight.

Hopefully the board back Eddie and we get an influx of players to take us to the next level in January, not just another left winger.

The players are knackered and some of them aren’t good enough.

Final comment. I’ll reserve this one for Eddie.

If your only tactic is for the players to run and run and run and run. What do you do when they are knackered? Answer: pick up injuries and defeats.

Eddie needs to have a plan B or he will start to become the next “Mark Hughes”.’

Paul Patterson:

‘I hate to blame refs when our own team are poor but that ref failed to control the game in the first half.’

Brian Standen:

‘It’s obvious we’re running on fumes but it doesn’t stop the online haters and ‘Johnny come latelys’ spouting off.

Hopefully some of these types will Foxtrot Oscar.

Form is temporary, class is permanent…. The tide will turn back.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Spent the first part of the afternoon watching Dulwich women batter Dartford six nil so was happily upbeat for the game.

Awful first half and for the first fifteen of the second I thought we were back but then…

Need to remind myself it is only the start of December so no need to worry.

Players coming back the good signs.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports