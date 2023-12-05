Opinion

Tony Mowbray sacked as a knee-jerk reaction to drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round?

I received a call at about 10 o’clock on Monday night from my brother, who was returning from a trip to Edinburgh with his wife, he informed me that Sunderland had sacked Tony Mowbray.

Yes, after landing their biggest game in nearly a decade after Sunday’s third Round FA Cup draw landed them a home tie against Eddie Howe’s high flying Magpies, ‘Rinus Mowbray’, the man who has single-handedly brought his brand of ‘total football’ to Wearside, had indeed been sacrificed by the mackems.

Now before I go any further, I have got to say that I have some admiration for Tony Mowbray.

He was a tough and solid player for his hometown club Middlesbrough and later played for Celtic in the SPL. He is an honest man and has had a lot of ups and downs, including personal heartache in his life.

I wonder if the decision to sack Tony Mowbray is a knee-jerk reaction by Sunderland’s board to drawing Newcastle United in the Cup?

The whole of Wearside has been in meltdown since numbers 38 and 27 were pulled out one after another on Sunday lunchtime.

Surprisingly, after all of the recent bravado that had been emanating from the Championship, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of confidence amongst Sunderland supporters regarding their chances of creating an upset against us.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland’s owners now make a quick managerial appointment, because that would indicate that they hadn’t just panicked owing to the outpouring of emotion on Wearside over the last couple of days.

Mowbray’s predecessor Alex Neil had performed wonders, guiding Sunderland out of the depths of the third tier of English football via the play-offs.

After Neil received a better offer in the Championship from Stoke City, he left after six months.

Tony Mowbray was swiftly appointed and performed a minor miracle by managing to squeeze Sunderland into the final Championship play-off place last season.

They then went on to dip the two legged play-off semi final to Luton Town.

The mackem owners and supporters will now be praying for a new manager bounce in the next four weeks, before Eddie and the Hotrods motor down the A19 in January.

Maybe they will go for Paul Heckingbottom, as he looks increasingly likely to be relieved of his duties at EPL strugglers Sheffield United on Monday.

Sunderland’s next manager will be their sixth since Chris Coleman took them down to League 1 in 2018. That’s canny going by any club’s standards.

I am so glad that Newcastle United were taken off Mike Ashley’s hands after the takeover in 2021. Make no bones about it, we were hurtling towards another relegation fiasco under the FCB.

Apart from a complete lack of ambition, Ashley’s main problem was that he never learned from previous mistakes.

Einstein’s definition of madness, was basically someone doing the same thing time and time again and somehow expecting different results.

The Sunderland owner seems to have many of Ashley’s traits. I would even go a little bit further and say that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes even the greedy FCB look like a spendthrift.

Now that Newcastle United have regained stability under our new owners, the momentum and upward trajectory of the club is there for all to see.

I was sick up to my eyeballs for years as my beloved Newcastle United were turned into a national pantomime.

Sunderland are quite welcome to be our successors in that department if they so wish.