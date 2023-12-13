News

To be fair to Callum Wilson…

Callum Wilson returned to the Newcastle United matchday squad on Sunday and looked fit and sharp when coming off the bench.

The 31 year old striker now looking forward to the AC Milan match that will help decide Newcastle United’s European future this season.

It looks for sure that Callum Wilson will be available to start tonight, with the striker saying he feels fit and ready to play.

Whilst the fact that Newcastle United put the forward up for the Champions League player interview spot, appears to rubber stamp that he will be involved tonight.

Callum Wilson asked about the fact that he has yet to score a goal in the Champions League, so far…:

“I personally believe that it hasn’t come yet because it’s waiting for a special moment to happen.

“What a story it would be if it is the winning goal tomorrow night.

“We will leave blood, sweat and tears out there.

“It’s what we do every time we step over the white line and for us as a football club, it’s about having no regrets.

“We have an opportunity in front of us and all we can do is focus on Milan.”

Well to be fair to Callum Wilson, he has only ever played 148 minutes of Champions League football.

The striker starting away in Dortmund and coming on as a sub in the San Siro and home to Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, these are the only minutes of European football that Callum Wilson has played in his entire career and that largely due to the fact that he has came all the way from non-league to finally Champions League football at the age of 31.

Callum Wilson asked if he thinks he is a role model to others, having started off in non-league football:

“I hope so.

“As a professional, you try and become a role model, especially having young children. My son looks up to me as well.

“As a player, you try and give everything you can and hope that people watching on see the journey that I’ve been on and throughout that there have been so many twists and turns that’s happened so the moral is never give up.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports