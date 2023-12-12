Opinion

Time for Feed the Scousers to be consigned to history

I read on the BBC Sport website an article reporting that Everton had advertised charity foodbanks on the Goodison Park scoreboard as a direct response to Chelsea fans’ chants of “Feed the Scousers” and “Sign On”.

These songs are specifically aimed at both Everton and Liverpool fans by rival supporters mocking Merseysiders around the theme of unemployment and are just not funny.

The article stated that this intervention followed similar chanting during Everton’s recent matches against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Part of that BBC Sport article report – 11 December 2023:

‘Everton scoreboard responded to poverty chanting in Chelsea game with foodbank advert

Everton will continue to advertise charity foodbanks on the Goodison Park scoreboard as a direct response to opposition fans’ ‘poverty chanting’, after it was praised on social media this weekend.

Following similar chanting during the previous matches against Manchester United and Newcastle at Goodison Park, Everton had engaged with the fans’ advisory board and fans’ forum to discuss what could be done.

In a planned move, it was decided the message of ‘fans supporting foodbanks’ would be displayed on the big screen inside the stadium whenever the chants – such as “Feed the Scousers” and “sign on” – were heard in Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

They are songs specifically aimed at Everton and Liverpool fans by rival supporters mocking Merseysiders around the theme of unemployment.’

The rivalry between Manchester and Liverpool has its roots in the construction of the Manchester Ship Canal, although prior to that, workers in both cities had opposing allegiances in the American Civil War. Rather ironically, given the subject of the BBC article, Mancunian workers supported an embargo on slave-picked cotton, something that was very costly to a city that relied heavily on the cotton trade and many Mancunian mill workers faced starvation and destitution as a consequence.

I’m not sure how widespread this sort of chanting was when we played at Goodison last week but it was nevertheless disappointing to read of us being namechecked in the article.

In a planned move on Sunday, it was decided the message of ‘fans supporting foodbanks’ would be displayed on the big screen inside Goodison whenever these appalling ‘Feed the Scousers’ and ‘Sign on’ chants were heard. The initiative is set to continue for the rest of the season.

On Merseyside, Everton fan group Blue Union and Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly have joined together under the banner SFoodbanks.

Closer to home, we have the West End Fans Foodbank who organise a collection outside the Gallowgate End every home match and I understand they have links with SFoodbanks.

We return to Merseyside on New Year’s Day and whether being namechecked in the BBC article is fair or otherwise, I’d like to think our fans quietly reflect that poverty is rife on Tyneside also, and are able to show some restraint at Anfield next month. HTL.