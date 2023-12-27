Opinion

This will be a defining month for Newcastle United

It’s the end of 2023 and time to look forward with Newcastle United, what has been – has gone.

January will be a defining month for Newcastle United.

Three tough games against Liverpool, Sunderland and Man City before the break, then Villa away.

Then there’s who will Newcastle United sign?

My view?

Our high press, high energy tactics that served us so well last season, simply can’t be replicated when you play every three or four days.

Our injury situation has been freakish to the point of ridiculous.

This results in a team where the fit players need a break – and there’s no one to replace them.

Any team has dips in performance… we just need to keep our cool and be realistic.

Champions League qualification looks like it has gone… we’re simply not consistent enough.

A new more achievable target would be simply any type of European football.

Sunderland is massive – or is it?

If we win (a big if) then we have a cup run that creates more fixtures.

If we lose, we get regular longer rests and Eddie Howe can go back to the formula that brought us success.

We are not a Man City, or Arsenal of old, when we can win title after title and cup after cup and fight on several fronts… yet.

However, we are learning, 2023 has brought us great experience and but for a few really dodgy decisions and errors, Newcastle United could easily still be in four competitions.

Lower your expectations.

For me, I’m not expecting to win any of the next three games – maybe run Man City close at home. Then we play Villa after the break but again I’m expecting a loss.

Get January out of the way, get some players back, get some new signings, get the main players some rest (apart from Bruno!) and then set a target of Europe and go for it.

Trust Eddie and Jason… and please – no knee jerk reaction during the next couple of weeks – let’s see where we are at the end of the season.