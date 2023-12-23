Opinion

This weekend Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on the games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time away at Luton.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

Saturday 23 December

West Ham v Man U (12.30pm)

Fulham v Burnley (3pm)

Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Man City v Brentford (Postponed)

Forest v Bournemouth (3pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday 24 December

Wolves v Chelsea (1pm)

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before today’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

With the TV companies wanting a spread of matches to broadcast, Newcastle United have already seen two upper end rivals play their games.

Fair to say a great start to this round of games as both Brighton and Villa have dropped points. Whilst they both were fortunate to get even a draw to late equalisers, I think the fact they dropped two points each to Palace and Sheffield United respectively, has to be seen as a great bonus to kick off things with this round of Premier League fixtures.

Indeed, difficult to not think that if Newcastle United can win at Luton, they could potentially have gained ground on all of the teams around them this weekend.

Man City aren’t playing due to that nonsense out in Saudi Arabia, whilst as I say, Villa and Brighton dropping two points each already.

Man Utd had fluked their way to being in the top half so far but I wouldn’t bet on them getting a win today at West Ham. The Hammers have done pretty well themselves coping with European football demands as well, however, if Newcastle are to get top six / seven or better, then for sure I would say we’d be needing to finish ahead of West Ham.

Their kick and rush football may not be so easy on the eye but fair play to Everton who have the joint best recent form with Arsenal, five wins out of their last six. Tottenham only two wins in their last six. Nobody would be surprised if the scouse mackems got something today.

As for Liverpool v Arsenal, Newcastle United can’t lose. If NUFC do the business at Luton, then the bonus is somebody is guaranteed to lose points at Anfield. If you had to guess, I think both sides dropping two points would be the obvious call.

An interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one on at Kenilworth Road.

Beating Luton could be massive, with then Forest at home on Boxing Day seeing Newcastle at the halfway point of their Premier League season having played all 19 teams.

Wins today and on Tuesday would take Newcastle to 35 points from 19 games, on target for 70 points overall. Last season 68 points was enough for top four and NUFC ended on 71 points.

All to play for.