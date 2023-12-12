Opinion

This proves you just don’t know what is around the corner – So simply enjoy it full on

Champions League football is back at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

An all or nothing match against AC Milan.

Five rounds of matches played and only this one more to go in the Group of Death, with the only thing we know for sure in terms of Champions League, is that Borussia Dortmund have qualified.

However, everything else is still to play for, with any one of PSG, AC Milan or Newcastle United can finish second and also qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Those same three could all finish in the third spot and head into a play-off to be in the Europa League last 16.

Whilst bottom spot and no European football at all in the new year will be the fate of either AC Milan or Newcastle United.

The great thing for Newcastle United is that even though Dortmund have already qualified, they need to avoid defeat against PSG to ensure they finish top of the group, so they can guarantee avoiding certain other group winners in the last 16 matches.

The Group of Death has certainly lived up to its billing and I guess it is very fitting that there is still so much to play for on this final group night.

A return to European and the Champions League has been exhilarating.

So many brilliant memories created forever, as Newcastle United have returned to the European / Champions League stage and drawn three giants of world football AND have been competitive.

This below proves you just don’t know what is around the corner – So simply enjoy it full on this Wednesday night against AC Milan.

27 August 2003 – Champions League third round qualifier second leg

Newcastle 0 Partizan Belgrade 1 (1-1 on aggregate, lost 4-3 on penalties)

11 April 2013 – Europa League quarter-final second leg

Newcastle 1 Benfica 1 (2-4 on aggregate)

Yes, who inside St James’ Park back in August 2003 would have then thought it would be fully two decades before Champions League football would return.

Then April 2013, Newcastle United fans watching a quarter-final played out at St James’ Park and not anticipating an entire decade before any kind of European football would return to Tyneside, nor indeed another eight and a half years of Mike Ashley.

So my message to all, is just like those in black and white on the pitch, give it your all on the terraces.

A draw would guarantee Europa League (play-off) football in February 2024, whilst a Newcastle win would give every chance (need PSG not to win) of more Champions League in February 2024.

However, there are no guarantees.

So please enjoy every second as we take on AC Milan in the Champions League at St James’ Park.

Sounds canny doesn’t it?