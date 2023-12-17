News

This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love…

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see.

Having had to wait a whole two weeks since the last one…

Such desire and commitment to make sure Newcastle United got back to winning ways, whether against 11 or 10 men.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

Another photo = The twelfth one of this season.

That winning feeling.

Even those new recruits to the never lessening injury list still raising a smile!

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports